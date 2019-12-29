शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   Congress leader Rakesh Yadav shot dead in Bihar

बिहार में कांग्रेस नेता राकेश यादव की गोली मारकर हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 29 Dec 2019 01:43 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के वैशाली में शनिवार को कांग्रेस नेता राकेश यादव की बाइक सवार दो लोगों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। सब डिविजनल पुलिस ऑफिसर राघव दयाल ने बताया, राकेश पर सुबह 6:30 बजे सिनेमा रोड पर हमला हुआ। 
विज्ञापन
बाइक से आए बदमाशों ने पांच राउंड फायर किए, जिसमें उनकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस का कहना है राकेश मीनापुर स्थित अपने घर से तीन किलोमीटर दूर सिनेमा रोड पर प्रतिदिन सुबह सैर के लिए जाते थे।
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

लालू प्रसाद यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

नागरिकता कानून और एनपीआर पर विवाद के बीच लालू ने की जातीय जनगणना की मांग

28 दिसंबर 2019

प्रशांत किशोर
Bihar

केंद्रीय मंत्री के बयान पर प्रशांत किशोर का पलटवार, कहा- मेरे जैसे साधारण आदमी को कैसे पहचानेंगे?

28 दिसंबर 2019

टूटा पिलर।
Varanasi

चंदौली: एनएच-टू पर एक पिलर टूटने से पुल धंसा, यूपी-बिहार का संपर्क टूटा

28 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: वैशाली में जिम के लिए निकले कांग्रेस नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोली मार कर हत्या

28 दिसंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

नागरिकता कानून पर जदयू में संग्राम, अल्पसंख्यक प्रकोष्ठ के महासचिव ने पार्टी छोड़ी 

27 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Education

बिहार पुलिस कांस्टेबल 2019 : एडमिट कार्ड जारी, 11880 पदों के लिए होगी भर्ती, यहां देखें कार्यक्रम

27 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
congress rakesh yadav bihar
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
Lucknow

लखनऊ में दो घंटे हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा, ऐसे पुलिस को धोखा देकर प्रियंका पहुंचीं दारापुरी के घर

28 दिसंबर 2019

Intense cold condition in lahaul mustard oil eggs freeze in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: लाहौल में प्रचंड ठंड, रात का पारा -30 डिग्री, ठोस बर्फ में बदला सरसों तेल और दूध

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
स्कूटी पर जाती प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

लखनऊ पुलिस पर प्रियंका गांधी का आरोप, बोलीं- मेरा गला दबाकर रोका, दिया धक्का

28 दिसंबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

29 दिसंबर का राशिफल: इस साल के आखिरी रविवार को इन 5 राशि वालों को होगा बंपर लाभ

28 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस पर गोलियां चलाते उपद्रवी
Meerut

यूपीः ये हैं वो चेहरे, जिन्होंने अफसरों की मौजूदगी में चलाईं थीं गोलियां, गई थी पांच की जान

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Mona Singh
Bollywood

शादी के 24 घंटे बाद मोना सिंह ने पति संग शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, सितारे करने लगे कमेंट

28 दिसंबर 2019

मुठभेड़ में घायल हुआ बदमाश
Meerut

मेरठ छेड़छाड़ मामला: पीड़िता ने कहा- ऐसे दरिंदों को नहीं जीने का हक, इन्हें मुठभेड़ में मार दो

28 दिसंबर 2019

kushal punjabi
Bollywood

कुशल पंजाबी के निधन से मां का रो-रोकर हुआ बुरा हाल, एक्टर का हाथ पकड़ बोलीं- 'वो कल तुमसे मिला था ना...'

28 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी लखनऊ में
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंचीं प्रियंका गांधी की सुरक्षा में चूक, घेरा तोड़ पास पहुंचा युवक, देखें तस्वीरें

28 दिसंबर 2019

मौसम का हाल।
Education

आखिर दिल्ली और आस-पास के इलाकों में क्यों पड़ रही है कड़ाके की ठंड, वैज्ञानिकों ने बताई वजह

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जीतन राम मांझी
Bihar

सोरेन के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शरीक होंगे जीतन मांझी, औवेसी की रैली से किया किनारा

हिन्दुस्तानी अवाम मोर्चा (हम) के अध्यक्ष जीतन राम मांझी ने एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदु्द्दीन औवेसी की रविवार को किशनगंज में होने वाली रैली से किनारा करते हुए झारखंड में हेमंत सोरेन के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शरीक होने का ऐलान किया है।

28 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राबड़ी देवी (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

तेजप्रताप के ससुर ने राबड़ी के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई एफआईआर, सामान लेने से किया इनकार

27 दिसंबर 2019

जीनतराम मांझी और असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
Bihar

बिहार में बदला सियासी समीकरण, ओवैसी और मांझी एक मंच पर आएंगे नजर

26 दिसंबर 2019

Tej pratap yadav and Aishwarya Rai
Bihar

लालू के बेटे के खर्च पर ही तलाक का मुकदमा लड़ेगी बहू, हर महीने 22 हजार देंगे तेजप्रताप

25 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: अस्पतालों में प्रसव के दौरान पति भी पत्नी के साथ रह सकता है

27 दिसंबर 2019

लालू यादव
India News

जनता ने सुनिश्चित किया है कि अहंकार एवं पाखंड की राजनीति का अवसान तय है: लालू

24 दिसंबर 2019

one man show and two men army game ends shatrughan sinha attack on pm narendra modi and amit shah
India News

झारखंड की हार पर शत्रुघ्न का मोदी-शाह पर प्रहार 'वन मैन शो और टू मेन आर्मी' का खेल खत्म

24 दिसंबर 2019

Rape Victim
Bihar

पड़ोस में टीवी देखने गई आठ वर्षीय मासूम से तीन नाबालिगों ने किया दुष्कर्म, फिर हत्या कर फेंका शव

25 दिसंबर 2019

आईजी अमिताभ ठाकुर
Bihar

आईपीएस अमिताभ ठाकुर और एयरलाइंस कर्मिंयों के बीच पटना एयरपोर्ट पर नोकझोंक

27 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Government Jobs

BSEB 2019: टीईटी आंसर-की जारी, यहां है डायरेक्ट लिंक

27 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अमर उजाला शब्द सम्मान 2019: 'आकाशदीप' अलंकरण से सम्मानित हुए ज्ञानरंजन और भालचंद्र नेमाडे

हिंदी के प्रख्यात कथाकार-संपादक ज्ञानरंजन और मराठी के विख्यात कवि-उपन्यासकार भालचंद्र नेमाडे को मुंबई में अमर उजाला शब्द सम्मान के सर्वोच्च अलंकरण 'आकाशदीप' से नवाजा गया।

28 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस 1:02

यूपी पुलिस पर प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा का गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- मेरा गला दबाकर रोका, दिया धक्का

28 दिसंबर 2019

डॉक्टर 1:54

बढ़ती ठंड में रखें अपना खास ख्याल, सुनें डॉक्टर की सलाह

28 दिसंबर 2019

बीएस धनोआ 1:31

पूर्व IAF चीफ बीएस धनोआ का बयान, एयर स्ट्राइक को तैयार थी वायुसेना मगर यूपीए सरकार ने नहीं दी इजाजत

28 दिसंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:55

एक ग्रह जहां बरसते हैं हीरे, उड़ते हैं जमे हुए बादल

28 दिसंबर 2019

Related

प्रशांत किशोर (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

प्रशांत किशोर का सरकार पर हमला, कहा- एनआरसी पर ब्रेक लगा है फुल स्टॉप नहीं

26 दिसंबर 2019

भागलपुर में ऑटो पर डंडे बरसाते आरजेडी जिला अध्यक्ष
Bihar

बिहार: बंद के दौरान तोड़फोड़ करते दिखे 'उपद्रवी जिलाध्यक्ष' को तेजस्वी ने पद से हटाया

22 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: कक्षा के अंदर तीन शिक्षकों ने पी शराब, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

26 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: मुजफ्फरपुर में भीषण सड़क हादसा, ऑटो और पिकअप वैन की टक्कर में पांच लोगों की मौत

25 दिसंबर 2019

लालू परिवार के साथ ऐश्वर्या राय (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार: राबड़ी ने बहू के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई काउंटर एफआईआर, लगाया प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप

17 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited