लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : सीएम नीतीश बोले- सीट बंटवारे को लेकर करना होगा चार-पांच हफ्ते का इंतजार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Mon, 16 Jul 2018 02:12 PM IST
CM Nitish Kumar said All parties in the state have supported the demand for special status for Bihar
आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में सीट बंटवारे को लेकर बिहार में भाजपा और जेडीयू का मामला अभी भी फंसा हुआ नजर आ रहा है। 12 जुलाई को भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह से मुलाकात के बाद आज मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार मीडिया के सामने आए। और उन्होंने बड़े ही मजाकिया अंदाज में मीडिया से उनके सवालों का जबाव दिया।
 
 मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए घटक दलों के बीच सीट शेयरिंग का मामला चार से पांच हफ्तों के भीतर सामने आ जाएगा। 

पटना में लोक संवाद की बैठक के बाद नीतीश कुमार से जब यह पूछा गया कि अमित शाह के साथ किन-किन मुद्दों पर बात हुई तो वह बोले बंद कमरे की बातचीत बाहर कैसे आ सकती है। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि  देश और राज्य से संबंधित कई मुद्दों पर हमारी बात हुई। जहां तक लोकसभा चुनाव में सीट बंटवारे को लेकर आप बातें जानना चाहते हैं तो वह भी चार से पांच हफ्ते में सब आपके सामने होगा। 

वहीं नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि बिहार को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने को लेकर बार-बार सवाल किए जाते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारा बिहार हर मायने में पिछड़ा हुआ है, राज्य में प्रति व्यक्ति आय के मामले में भी बिहार देश में सबसे निचले पायदान पर है।

 हमारा प्रदेश हर साल बाढ़ जैसी प्राकृतिक आपदाएं झेलता है। ऐसे में बिहार को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा दिया जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि हमलोग बिहार को विशेष दर्जा दिए जाने की मांग 2006 से कर रहे हैं। 14 वीं वित्त आयोग की रिपोर्ट में कहा गया था कि बिहार को विशेष राज्य के दर्जे की जरूरत नहीं है। लेकिन हम इस मामले को आगे बढ़ाते रहेंगे और हमारा मकसद 15वें वित्त आयोग गठित होने से पहले विशेष राज्य का दर्जा सामने रखना है।   
 

