बिहार में रेल हादसा, गोरखपुर-कोलकाता पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन के दो डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे

Bihar: Two coaches of 05048 Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special train derailed between Silaut and Siho today. No casualties reported yet. Movement of trains affected on the route. https://t.co/0dZ3RVHibO pic.twitter.com/p2z0wDYZWM— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.