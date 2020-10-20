शहर चुनें
बिहार में रेल हादसा, गोरखपुर-कोलकाता पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन के दो डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरपुर Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 09:05 PM IST
बिहार में रेल हादसा
बिहार में रेल हादसा - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
बिहार में मंगलवार की रात करीब आठ बजे रेल हादसा हो गया। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, सिलौत और सिहो स्टेशन के बीच गोरखपुर-कोलकाता पूजा स्पेशल (05048) ट्रेन के दो डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए। हालांकि, अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। वहीं, इस रूट पर ट्रेनों की आवाजाही प्रभावित है।
city & states bihar gorakhpur-kolkata puja special train

