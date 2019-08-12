शहर चुनें

बिहार: लखीसराय के अशोकधाम मंदिर में मची भगदड़, एक की मौत कई अन्य घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखीसराय Updated Mon, 12 Aug 2019 11:25 AM IST
अशोकधाम मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
अशोकधाम मंदिर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Lakhisarai.nic.in
बिहार के लखीसराय जिले में स्थित अशोकधाम मंदिर में भगदड़ मच गई। आज सावन का आखिरी सोमवार है जिसके कारण यहां काफी भीड़ इकट्ठा थी। भीड़ के अचानक बेकाबू हो जाने की वजह से वहां भगदड़ मच गई। जिसके कारण एक शख्स की मौत हो गई है वहीं कई अन्य घायल हैं। मौके पर पुलिस और मेडिकल टीम पहुंच गई है।
जानकारी के अनुसार भीड़ अनियंत्रित थी और कुछ ने पुलिस द्वारा लगाए गए बैरिकेड्स को भी पार कर दिया। जब भगदड़ मची उस समय क्षेत्र के जिला मजिस्ट्रेस अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ मौके पर मौजूद थे। मीडिया को भगदड़ मचने की घटना को कवर करने से रोका गया।
