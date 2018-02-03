अपना शहर चुनें

Bihar: RJD Vice President met with Former MP Anand Mohan

बिहार: उम्रकैद की सजा काट रहे पूर्व सांसद से मिले RJD उपाध्यक्ष, हो सकता है सियासी बदलाव

Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 09:26 AM IST
Bihar: RJD Vice President met with Former MP Anand Mohan
Shivanand Tiwari
बिहार की राजनीति में नए समीकरण बन सकते हैं। राजद के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष शिवानंद तिवारी ने हत्या के मामले में उम्रकैद काट रहे पूर्व सांसद आनंद मोहन से सहरसा जेल में मुलाकात की। 

दोनों नेताओं के बीच करीब एक घंटे मुलाकात चली। लालू प्रसाद यादव के निर्देश पर हुई इस मुलाकात को राजद के बड़े दांव के रूप में देखा जा रहा है। चारा घोटाले में दोषी करार दिए जाने के बाद राजद सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद भले ही जेल में बंद हैं, लेकिन बिहार की राजनीति में बदलाव के ब्लूप्रिंट पर काम तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहा है। 

शिवानंद तिवारी ने कहा कि आनंद मोहन निर्दोष हैं और उन्हें फंसाया गया है। आपको बता दें कि आनंद मोहन उत्तरी बिहार के कोसी क्षेत्र के बाहुबली माने जाते थे। 1994 में उनकी पत्नी ने वैशाली लोकसभा से चुनाव जीता था। 
bihar rjd anand mohan

