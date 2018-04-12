शहर चुनें

Bihar: Rabri Devi Security reinstated order Nitish Government 

नीतीश सरकार ने राबड़ी देवी को वापस दी सुरक्षा, तेजस्वी का तंज- 'पलटू राम' ने एकबार फिर बदला फैसला

12 Apr 2018
Bihar: Rabri Devi Security reinstated order Nitish Government 
बिहार सरकार ने गुरुवार को उस आदेश को रद्द कर दिया जिसमें राज्य के 32 पुलिसकर्मियों को पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी की सुरक्षा में तैनात किया गया था।  
इस फैसले के बाद अब राबड़ी देवी के आवास पर फिर से पुलिस बल की तैनाती की जाएगी। वहीं इस फैसले पर राबड़ी के बेटे और पूर्व उप-मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव ने नीतीश सरकार पर पलटवार किया है।
 



उन्होंने कहा कि 'एकबार फिर साबित हो गया कि नीतीश को 'पलटू राम' क्यों कहा जाता है, उन्होंने एक बार फिर अपने फैसले को पलट दिया। उन्हें यह साफ करना होगा कि पुलिसकर्मियों को हटाने का ऑर्डर किसने जारी किया था जबकि गृह विभाग उनके जिम्मे हैं।' 

'मेरे परिवार की हत्या की रची जा रही साजिश'
इससे पहले राबड़ी देवी ने सरकार पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए थे। उन्होंने कहा कि रात में 9 बजे के करीब मेरे आवास की सुरक्षा हटा दी गई। आखिर सरकार क्या कर रही है? क्या मुझे और मेरे परिवार की हत्या करने की साजिश रची जा रही है।

रावड़ी देवी ने बिहार के सीएम नीतीश कुमार को पत्र लिखकर कहा कि अगर मुझे या मेरे परिवार के किसी सदस्य के साथ कोई घटना होती है तो उसके लिए गृह मंत्रालय जिम्मेदार होगा। आपको बता दें कि सीबीआई की छापेमारी के बाद बिहार की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी के आवास पर तैनात 32 बिहार सैन्य पुलिस के जवानों को राज्य सरकार ने वापस बुला लिया था।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

