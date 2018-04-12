Bihar Government has revoked the order which withdrew 32 Bihar Military Police jawans deputed at the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi. Security has now been reinstated— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2018
12 अप्रैल 2018