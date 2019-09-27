शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बिहार: गया में हथियारबंद नक्सलियों ने सड़क निर्माण में लगी मशीनों में लगाई आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गया Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 10:55 AM IST
वाहनों में लगी आग
वाहनों में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार में नक्सलियों ने दिनदहाड़े ही एक बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। गया में सड़क निर्माण में लगी जेसीबी मशीन औऱ हाइवा को आग के हवाले कर दिया। यह घटना नक्सल प्रभावित छकरबंदा की है। 
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार नक्सलियों ने घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद मौके पर पुलिस के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की और फिर फरार हो गए। जिन वाहनों में आग लगाई गई है, वे सड़क निर्माण के कार्यों में लगे थे। 

बताया जा रहा है कि गुरुवार को दोपहर के समय हथियारबंद आठ से दस नक्सली निर्माण कार्यस्थल पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने कार्य में लगी जेसीबी मशीन और हाईवा में आग लगा दी। इस घटना के बाद से निर्माण कार्य में लगे कर्मचारियों समेत आसपास के गांव के लोग डरे हुए हैं। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
