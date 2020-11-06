बिहार चुनावः पप्पू यादव ने कहा- लोगों को 'इमोशनल ब्लैकमेल' कर रहे हैं नीतीश कुमार

This is just emotional blackmail. Why does such a coward, weak & helpless person want to become CM again? He should retire from Bihar politics & join Centre's politics. BJP has scripted this all: Jan Adhikar Party's Pappu Yadav on Nitish Kumar's 'This is my last election' remark pic.twitter.com/L0eoxuDBtn— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020
