शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   Bihar, Deputy Superintendent of Darbhanga Jail resigns, alleging harassment by Superintendent

बिहार: दरभंगा जेल के उप अधीक्षक ने दिया इस्तीफा, अधीक्षक पर लगाया उत्पीड़न का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 31 Aug 2019 12:37 PM IST
निर्मल कुमार
निर्मल कुमार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दरभंगा जेल के उप अधीक्षक निर्मल कुमार ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि जेल के अधीक्षक संदीप कुमार द्वारा कैदियों पर अत्याचार करने की शिकायत के बाद उनका उत्पीड़न किया जा रहा है।
विज्ञापन
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Television

TRP लिस्ट में पहली बार शामिल हुए 'केबीसी' के अमिताभ पर कपिल शर्मा से पीछे, देखें टॉप 10 की लिस्ट

30 अगस्त 2019

Naira, Amitabh and Kapil
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
केबीसी-11 में अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ दीपिका शर्मा
Television

TRP लिस्ट में पहली बार शामिल हुए 'केबीसी' के अमिताभ पर कपिल शर्मा से पीछे, देखें टॉप 10 की लिस्ट

30 अगस्त 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

हाल-ए-कश्मीरः आज कुछ ऐसे हैं घाटी के हालात...जानने के लिए देख सकते हैं दस तस्वीरें

30 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

ब्वायफ्रेंड के साथ दिखीं टाइगर की बहन तो दिशा को मिला नया दोस्त, कुछ ऐसे स्पॉटिड हुए ये 30 सेलेब्स

30 अगस्त 2019

अमर उजाला के कैमरे में कैद हुए सेलेब्स
अमर उजाला के कैमरे में कैद हुए सेलेब्स
अनन्या पांडे, अली फैजल और आलिया भट्ट
ईशा कोपिक्कर, चंकी पांडे और दिशा पाटनी
Bollywood

ब्वायफ्रेंड के साथ दिखीं टाइगर की बहन तो दिशा को मिला नया दोस्त, कुछ ऐसे स्पॉटिड हुए ये 30 सेलेब्स

30 अगस्त 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
31 august 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

31 अगस्त राशिफल: आठ राशियों को मिल सकता है शनिदेव का साथ, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

31 अगस्त 2019

महिला से पैसे की बात करतीं सिपाही
Meerut

थाने का स्टिंग: इंस्पेक्टर मैडम की खुल गई पोल, एक हजार से कम नहीं लेती फीस, ये है पूरी सच्चाई

30 अगस्त 2019

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

30 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर कराएं पूजा 1500 रुपये में, पाएं 2000 रुपये की ज्योतिषीय परामर्श सेवा मुफ्त - 2 Sept
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर कराएं पूजा 1500 रुपये में, पाएं 2000 रुपये की ज्योतिषीय परामर्श सेवा मुफ्त - 2 Sept
विज्ञापन
darbhanga jail nirmal kumar sandeep kumar bihar news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Anas Rashid
Television

14 साल छोटी लड़की से रचाई थी शादी, आज एक्टिंग छोड़ खेती कर रहा है टीवी का ये पॉपुलर एक्टर

31 अगस्त 2019

Rahul Roy
Bollywood

जिस एक्टर पर था करीना कपूर का क्रश, आज वो इस तरह गुमनामी में बिता रहा है जिंदगी

31 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Rajkummar Rao
Bollywood

20 दिन तक सिर्फ गाजर और कॉफी के सहारे जिंदा रहा ये एक्टर, हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

31 अगस्त 2019

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

खेल के मैदान में ही नहीं कमाई में भी आगे हैं गोल्डन गर्ल सिंधु, कितनी संपत्ति की हैं मालकिन

31 अगस्त 2019

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

स्वामी ने पांच ट्रिलियन अर्थव्यवस्था पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- गुडबाय कहने के लिए तैयार रहें

31 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
ranu mondal
Bollywood

क्या सलमान ने रानू मंडल को वाकई दिया 55 लाख का आलीशान घर, करीबी ने बताई सच्चाई

31 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर के हालात बयां करती तस्वीर
Jammu

कश्मीर के हालात पर खास रिपोर्ट और तस्वीरें, घाटी के युवाओं और बिहारी बाबू के बेबाक बोल

31 अगस्त 2019

rajesh khattar
Bollywood

52 की उम्र में पिता बना ये अभिनेता, शाहिद कपूर से है करीबी रिश्ता

31 अगस्त 2019

this all will change from September one, has effect on common people
Personal Finance

एक सितंबर से आपकी जिंदगी में होंगे यह नौ अहम बदलाव

31 अगस्त 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

इमरान की फिर गीदड़भभकी, दुनिया ने कश्मीर को नजरअंदाज किया तो युद्ध होगा

31 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

कश्मीरी बहनों से शादी करना बिहार के दो युवकों को पड़ा भारी, गिरफ्तार

दोनों बहनों का कहना है कि वह बालिग हैं और उन्होंने अपनी मर्जी से दोनों भाईयों के साथ बिना जोर-जबरदस्ती के शादी की है।

30 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

नीतीश सरकार ने बिहार में शराबबंदी के बाद अब पान मसाला पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

30 अगस्त 2019

बिहार वायरल वीडियो
Bihar

बिहार: एके 47 राइफल लहराते युवक का वायरल हुआ वीडियो, पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच

30 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: सचिवालय में सरकारी कर्मचारियों के जींस-टीशर्ट पहनकर आने पर लगी रोक

30 अगस्त 2019

पटना हाईकोर्ट के जज जस्टिस राकेश कुमार
Bihar

पटना हाईकोर्ट के जज ने कहा- भ्रष्टाचारियों को संरक्षण देती है न्यायपालिका

29 अगस्त 2019

बिहार पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार: ठेकेदार ने घूस नहीं दिया तो इंजीनियर ने जिंदा जलाकर मार डाला

30 अगस्त 2019

तेजस्वी यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

तेजस्वी यादव अब बिहार महागठबंधन के नेता नहीं रहे

28 अगस्त 2019

निर्दलीय विधायक अनंत सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार : एके-47 रखने के आरोपी निर्दलीय विधायक अनंत सिंह दो दिन की पुलिस रिमांड में

29 अगस्त 2019

BSF
Bihar

बिहार: किशनगंज में सीमा पार करने की कोशिश करते पांच बांग्लादेशियों को बीएसएफ ने किया गिरफ्तार

30 अगस्त 2019

बृज किशोर बिंद
Bihar

बिहार : नीतीश कुमार के मंत्री बृज किशोर बोले, बिंद जाति से थे भगवान शिव

28 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

NRC की फाइनल लिस्ट जारी, 19 लाख से ज्यादा लोग सूची से बाहर

असम में एनआरसी की फाइनल लिस्ट जारी कर दी गई। इस लिस्ट में 19 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों के नाम शामिल नहीं है। असम में इसे देखते हुए सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी गई है। जो लोग इससे संतुष्ट नहीं है, वे फॉरनर्स ट्रिब्यूनल के आगे अपील दाखिल कर सकते हैं।

31 अगस्त 2019

स्पोर्ट्स 2:41

140 किलो वजन के साथ के साथ मैदान पर उतरा सबसे भारी क्रिकेटर, रहकीम कॉर्नवॉल ने पुजारा को बनाया शिकार

31 अगस्त 2019

विश्व रिकॉर्ड 3:44

कानपुर के अलाउद्दीन ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, 27 घंटे 5 मिनट बोलकर पढ़ी किताब

31 अगस्त 2019

साहो 1:51

रिलीज के कुछ घंटों बाद फिल्म साहो को लगा झटका, इस फिल्म में प्रभास और श्रद्धा के साथ हैं कई सितारे

30 अगस्त 2019

लालबागचा राजा 1:13

लालबागचा राजा 2019 की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने

30 अगस्त 2019

Related

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार
India News

झारखंड और महाराष्ट्र में नहीं चलेगा नीतीश का 'तीर', चुनाव चिन्ह फ्रीज

26 अगस्त 2019

तेजाब से लोगों पर हमला
Bihar

बिहार: छेड़खानी के विरोध पर दबंगों ने किया तेजाब से हमला, 13 लोग घायल

28 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

पंचायत का शर्मनाक फरमान, गया में नाबालिग दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का सिर मुंडाकर गांव में घुमाया

28 अगस्त 2019

आरोपी पति विमल वर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ज्योति बाला आत्महत्या केस : आरोपी पति विमल वर्मा चार दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर

28 अगस्त 2019

अनंत कुमार सिंह
Bihar

अनंत सिंह केस: राज्यसभा सभापति और लोकसभा अध्यक्ष को पत्र, एएसपी लीपी सिंह के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग

28 अगस्त 2019

छपरा जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष मीना अरूण
Bihar

बिहार : छपरा पुलिस हत्याकांड में जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष मीना अरूण गिरफ्तार

26 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited