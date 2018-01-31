अपना शहर चुनें

पीएम मोदी के आइडिया का सीएम नीतीश ने किया समर्थन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 07:54 PM IST
एनडीए के सहयोगी और बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के देश में लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनावों को एक साथ चुनाव कराए जाने के विचार 'वन नेशन वन इलेक्शन' का समर्थन किया है। नीतीश कुमार ने पीएम मोदी के आइडिया की सराहना करते हुए करते हुए कहा है कि यह एक काफी अच्छा आइडिया है। 

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा है कि मैं इस विचार का काफी लंबे समय से समर्थक रहा हूं। अगर चुनाव एक बार में कराए जाते हैं तो खर्च में कटौती की जा सकती है। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे निर्वाचित सरकार को काम करने के लिए ज्यादा समय मिलेगा। हालांकि नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि इस मुद्दे पर सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियों को सहमति की जरूरत है। 
 

कुछ दिनों पहले ही सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने बिहार में दहेज प्रथा और बाल विवाह उन्मूलन को लेकर मानव श्रृंखला का आयोजन किया था। पीएम मोदी ने इसकी सराहना की जिसपर नीतीश कुमार ने पीएम मोदी को धन्यवाद दिया था। अब एक बार फिर नीतीश कुमार ने पीएम मोदी के विचार का समर्थन किया है। इससे पहले राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने संसद के बजट सत्र में अपने अभिभाषण में 'वन नेशन वन इलेक्शन' का जिक्र किया था। 

यही नहीं जनवरी के महीने में भगवा परिवार की थिंक टैंक संस्था रामभाउ महालगी प्रबोधिनी ने 'एक राष्ट्र एक चुनाव' विषय पर सभी राजनीतिक दलों को आमंत्रित कर इस पर परिचर्चा आयोजित की थी। राजनीतिक पार्टियों में यह चर्चा तेज हो गई है कि देश में आम चुनाव और विधानसभा चुनाव एक साथ कराए जाने चाहिए या नहीं। हालांकि विपक्षी पार्टियों ने इस पर संवैधानिक समस्याओं का हवाला दिया है और इसे अव्यवहारिक बताया है।
