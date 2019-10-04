बिहार : कटिहार में 40 लोगों को ले जा रही नाव पलटी, दो की मौत, सात अभी भी लापता

WB: 2 people died, 7 still missing after a boat carrying them from Malda to Bihar's Katihar, capsized in Mahananda river, earlier tonight. 28 people rescued so far. Search&rescue operation by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) is underway. Rescued people admitted to hospital pic.twitter.com/vk45Dyk5hB— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019
बिहार के विभिन्न हिस्सों में भारी बारिश और बाढ़ के कारण अभी तक 43 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। राज्य में अगले दो दिन भी भारी बारिश होने की आशंका है।
2 अक्टूबर 2019