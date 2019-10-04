शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   Bihar : Boat carrying 40 people drowned in Mahananda River in Katihar, Rescue operation underway

बिहार : कटिहार में 40 लोगों को ले जा रही नाव पलटी, दो की मौत, सात अभी भी लापता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कटिहार Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 12:55 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के कटिहार में महानंदा नदी में एक नाव पलट गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक नाव में 40 लोग सवार थे। हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है और 28 लोगों को बचा लिया गया है। सात लोग अभी भी लापता हैं। एनडीआरएफ (राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रतिक्रिया बल) बचाव कार्य चला रहा है। बचाए गए लोगों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है।  
विज्ञापन



घटना शाम करीब सात बजे की है। नाव पश्चिम बंगाल के बाजितपुर से बिहार के आबादपुर थाना क्षेत्र के डमडोलिया जा रही थी। जानकारी मिलते ही बारसोई अनुमंडल के अधिकारी घटनास्थल के लिए निकल गए हैं। 
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बाढ़ में ज़रूरतें क्यों नहीं बहतीं: शलभ श्रीराम सिंह
Irshaad

बाढ़ में ज़रूरतें क्यों नहीं बहतीं: शलभ श्रीराम सिंह

3 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic
Viral Kavya

इन नेताओं की नौटंकी हो रही वायरल, आप भी देख लें...

3 अक्टूबर 2019

बिहार में बाढ़
Bihar

बिहार में बाढ़ से मरने वालों की संख्या 73 पहुंची, कई इलाकों में सड़ रही लाशें

3 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
नाव पलटने से डूबे सांसद राम कृपाल यादव
Bihar

बिहार में फिर दो दिन भारी बारिश की चेतावनी, दौरा कर रहे सांसद की नाव पलटी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

पटना बाढ़
India News

डूबने से बाल बाल बचे पूर्व मंत्री रामकृपाल यादव, बाढ़ग्रस्त इलाकों का करने गए थे दौरा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Heavy rain in Bihar
India News

चेतावनी : इस बार ही नहीं हर साल मचेगी यूपी-बिहार में बाढ़ से तबाही, ये है वजह

3 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
bihar news katihar boat drowned in katiha
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

War
Bollywood

'वॉर' ने पहले दिन की 53.35 करोड़ की धाकड़ कमाई, बना दिए ये 8 बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स

3 अक्टूबर 2019

हाजी महबूब
Lucknow

अयोध्या : बाबरी मस्जिद के पक्षकार हाजी महबूब पर लगा राष्ट्रद्रोह का आरोप

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

कश्मीर में जाम जैसे हालात, पटरी पर लौटी घाटी, 60वें दिन कुछ ऐसा है हाल-ए-कश्मीर

3 अक्टूबर 2019

मयंक अग्रवाल
Cricket News

INDvSA: मयंक अग्रवाल ने ठोका पहला दोहरा शतक, वीरेंद्र सहवाग के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

सोनाली फोगाट
Bollywood

चुनावी मैदान में उतरी ये Tik Tok स्टार, हरियाणा में भाजपा की ओर से कांग्रेस को देंगी चुनौती

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष शिवपाल सिंह यादव।
Lucknow

विधानमंडल सत्र में शिवपाल ने की योगी की तारीफ, कहा- सीएम ईमानदार पर कानून व्यवस्था पर काम करें

3 अक्टूबर 2019

these are dirtiest railway stations of India out of total 720 stations
Business Diary

ये हैं भारत के 10 सबसे गंदे रेलवे स्टेशन, रैंकिंग जानकर होंगे हैरान

3 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस विधायक अदिति सिंह
Lucknow

कांग्रेस को झटका देने वाली विधायक अदिति सिंह को इनाम, मिली वाई प्लस श्रेणी की सुरक्षा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

कमर जावेद बाजवा (फाइल फोटो)
Business Diary

पाकिस्तान में हो सकता है तख्ता पलट, सेना प्रमुख ने संभाला आर्थिक हालत सुधारने का मोर्चा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

sbi bank of baroda decreases transaction charges on micro atm
Personal Finance

SBI, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा ने दिया ग्राहकों को झटका, घटाई माइक्रो एटीएम से ट्रांजेक्शन की संख्या

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बिहार में बाढ़
Bihar

बिहार में अगले दो दिन भारी बारिश की आशंका, हाजीपुर में लोगों ने किया पासवान का घेराव

बिहार के विभिन्न हिस्सों में भारी बारिश और बाढ़ के कारण अभी तक 43 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। राज्य में अगले दो दिन भी भारी बारिश होने की आशंका है।

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
तेज प्रताप यादव और पत्नी ऐश्वर्या राय(फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बहू ऐश्वर्या का गंभीर आरोप- राबड़ी देवी ने घर से धक्का देकर निकाला, खाना तक नहीं दिया

29 सितंबर 2019

बिहरा के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार: सवाल पूछने पर महिला पत्रकार पर भड़के नीतीश, कहा- आपकी उम्र बहुत कम

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार: बाढ़ के सवाल पर भड़के नीतीश, भागलपुर में उफान पर गंगा, अबतक 42 की मौत

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नाला रोड स्थित पेट्रोल पंप पर लगी आग
Bihar

बाढ़ के बीच पटना में पेट्रोल पंप पर लगी भीषण आग

1 अक्टूबर 2019

new delhi railway station ndls
India News

नवरात्रि, दशहरा-दिवाली जैसे त्योहारों के बावजूद खाली हैं इन ट्रेनों में सीटें, जल्द कराएं बुकिंग

1 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार में युवती से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने की कोशिश, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो किया वायरल

28 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

हैदराबाद के लिए उड़ान भरते ही फ्लाइट में आई तकनीकी खराबी, पटना एयरपोर्ट पर आपात लैंडिंग

2 अक्टूबर 2019

saket court
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होम मामले में 14 नवंबर को आएगा फैसला, दिल्ली की साकेत कोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित रखा

1 अक्टूबर 2019

ब्रजेश ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुजफ्फरपुर आश्रय गृह मामला: आरोपियों के खिलाफ अदालत नवंबर में सुनाएगी फैसला

30 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जेएनयू में कार्यक्रम के दौरान AISA और ABVP के छात्रों में झड़प, अनुच्छेद 370 को लेकर था कार्यक्रम

जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय में अनुच्छेद 370 को लेकर आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान AISA और ABVP के छात्रों में झड़प हो गई।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

पेरिस 1:23

फ्रांस की राजधानी पेरिस में बड़ा हमला, चाकुओं से गोदकर 4 पुलिस अधिकारिओं की हत्या

3 अक्टूबर 2019

तमिलनाडु 1:19

तमिलनाडु के तिरुचिरापल्ली में जूलरी शोरूम में 13 करोड़ की लूट, लुटेरों ने लगाया था बिल्ली जैसा मास्क

3 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 2:03

पाकिस्तान में सेना की तख्तापलट करने की तैयारी, सेना प्रमुख ने की कारोबारियों से निजी मुलाकात

3 अक्टूबर 2019

अमरिंदर सिंह 1:39

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन पर अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा, मैं और मनमोहन सिंह नहीं जाएंगे पाकिस्तान

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

पिंडदान करतीं विदेशी महिला
Bihar

बिहार: विदेशी महिलाओं ने मोक्षभूमि गया में किया पूर्वजों का पिंडदान

27 सितंबर 2019

वाहनों में लगी आग
Bihar

बिहार: गया में हथियारबंद नक्सलियों ने सड़क निर्माण में लगी मशीनों में लगाई आग

27 सितंबर 2019

महेंद्र प्रसाद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अजब विवाद में फंसे राजा महेंद्र, सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची महिला ने किया पत्नी होने का दावा

25 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

कश्मीरी बहनों से शादी करना बिहार के दो युवकों को पड़ा भारी, गिरफ्तार

30 अगस्त 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह
Bihar

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह के इस बयान से मिले सियासत से संन्यास के संकेत

24 सितंबर 2019

गिरिराज सिंह
Bihar

बाढ़ पीड़ितों को राहत नहीं मिलने पर गिरिराज बोले- खुदकुशी कर लूं, मंत्री ने कहा- किसने रोका

24 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited