बिहार: सरकारी स्कूल की प्राचार्या को बदमाशों ने मारी गोली, गंभीर हालात में अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 10:52 AM IST
बिहार के मोतिहारी जिले के संग्रामपुर थाना क्षेत्र के एक सरकारी मिडिल स्कूल की प्राचार्या उर्मिला कुंवर को आज सुबह 2 अज्ञात बाइक सवार हमलावरों ने गोली मार दी। उसे गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
पुलिस हमलावरों की तलाश में जुट गई है। घटना के पीछे रंजिश बताया जा रहा है।



 

