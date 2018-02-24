शहर चुनें

बिहार: स्कूल बिल्डिंग में घुसी गाड़ी, 9 छात्रों की मौत, 24 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरपुर Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 03:41 PM IST
Bihar: 9 students dead, 24 injured after a vehicle rammed into a school building in Muzaffarpur
बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर जिले से एक बड़ी दुर्घटना सामने आई है।  न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक, एक स्कूल की इमारत में अनियंत्रित वाहन जा घुसा। जिसने 33 लोगों को कुचला डाला।  हादसे में 9 स्टूडेंट्स की मौत हो चुकी है और 24 लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। घायलों में स्थानीय लोग भी शामिल हैं। 
घायलों को इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां तीन स्टूडेंट्स की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार घटना मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के झपहा के धर्मपुर गांव की है। घटना के बाद से गांव में मातम पसरा है। 

 


राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने दुर्घटना में मारे गए छात्रों के परिजनों के लिए 4-4 लाख रुपये का मुआवजा देने का ऐलान किया है।

