शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Bihar ›   Bihar: 25 injured in Muzaffarpur temple because of stampede

बिहार: मुजफ्फरपुर स्थित मंदिर में जलाभिषेक के दौरान मची भगदड़, 25 लोग घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरपुर Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 08:51 AM IST
Bihar: 25 injured in Muzaffarpur temple because of stampede
बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में स्थित गरीबनाथ मंदिर में सोमवार सुबह भगदड़ मचने से 25 लोग घायल हो गए। जिनमें कांवड़ियों के अलावा महिलाएं और बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि सावन का तीसरा सोमवार होने की वजह से मंदिर में करीब 2 लाख श्रद्धालु दर्शन करने आए थे। तभी जलाभिषेक के दौरान वहां भगदड़ मच गई।
 


जानकारी के मुताबिक यहां सावन के समय लाखों की संख्या में लोग आते हैं। इससे पहले राज्य सरकार ने भी तमाम दावे किए थे लेकिन सोमवार सुबह हुए इस हादसे से पता चल गया कि प्रशासन की ओर से लापरवाही बरती गई है।

घायलों का इलाज मुखर्जी सेमिनार स्थित मिनी अस्पताल में चल रहा है। यह मंदिर शहर के हरि सभा चौक के पास स्थित है। भीड़ को कई बार अनियंत्रित होता देख पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी कांवड़ियों से शांतिपूर्वक जलाभिषेक करने की अपील कर रहे हैं।

सुबह 4 बजे के बाद से कई बार भीड़ के अनियंत्रित होने की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो रही है। फिलहाल वहां पुलिसकर्मी मौजूद हैं और दोबारा ऐसा न हो इस बात का ध्यान रखा जा रहा है।

Recommended

प्राथमिक विद्यालय में ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस।
Fatehpur

अधिकारियों के सामने रिवाल्वर से फायरिंग, मची भगदड़

9 अगस्त 2018

मगरवारा में सिलिंडर फटने के बाद लगी आग।
Unnao

रिफलिंग के दौरान सिलिंडर फटने से लगी आग, भगदड़

23 मई 2018

- इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के इंजन से निकलता धुआं,
Mahoba

इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस के इंजन में लगी आग, मची भगदड़

5 मई 2018

मेडिकल स्टोर
Udham Singh Nagar

मेडिकल स्टोरों पर ताबड़तोड़ छापे, एक का लाइसेंस निलंबित 

5 मई 2018

Fire at a shopping complex located in a boutique, a stampede
Allahabad

शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स स्थित बुटीक में लगी आग, मची भगदड़

25 मार्च 2018

bjp tdp shivsena mps asked the president kovind to take control of the population
India News

सावधान! 2 से ज्यादा बच्चे पैदा करने पर हो सकती है कड़ी कार्रवाई, राष्ट्रपति को सौंपा ज्ञापन

13 अगस्त 2018

stampede temples lord shiva worships भगदड़

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

couple
Relationship

शादी करने से पहले लड़के से जरूर पूछ लें ये 5 सवाल, वरना जिंदगीभर पड़ सकता है रोना

13 अगस्त 2018

Best diet that help to control blood pressure during monsoon
Yoga and Health

बरसात के मौसम में आहार में करें ये बदलाव , ब्लड प्रेशर रहेगा नॉर्मल

13 अगस्त 2018

Use Aloe Vera to Rejuvenate Your Hair
Beauty tips

बारिश में बालों का ध्यान रखने के लिए पार्लर छोड़ लगाएं ये हरा पत्ता, होगा जादुई असर

13 अगस्त 2018

sridevi
Bollywood

फिल्मों में आने से पहले जाह्नवी कपूर को श्रीदेवी ने दी थी ये खास सलाह, अब किया खुलासा

13 अगस्त 2018

Prabdeep Singh
Television

अक्षय कुमार के एक कदम से बदल गई इस कंटेस्टेंट की किस्मत, परफॉर्मेंस देखने के बाद लिया बड़ा फैसला

13 अगस्त 2018

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

VIDEO: सेट पर श्रीदेवी और शाहरुख नहीं करते थे ज्यादा बात, एक फिल्म के बाद कभी साथ नहीं किया काम

13 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

करोड़पति होने के बाद भी सस्ती गाड़ियों में घूमते हैं ये बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, एक तो बहुत ही साधारण है

12 अगस्त 2018

द लीजेन्ट ऑफ भगत सिंह फिल्म का पोस्टर
Bollywood

Independence Day: एक ही साल में भगत सिंह पर बनी थी 3 फिल्में, साथ-साथ परदे पर लगी थीं ये 2 मूवी

12 अगस्त 2018

तिरंगा
Bollywood

राष्ट्रगान के अपमान में फंसे थे ये बॉलीवुड स्टार, मजबूरन नहीं खड़ी हो पाई थी एक एक्ट्रेस

12 अगस्त 2018

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Bollywood

प्रियंका ही नहीं इन 4 एक्ट्रेस का भी देसी छोड़ विदेशी लड़कों पर आया दिल, एक बन गई थी बिन ब्याही मां

11 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

मनोहर लाल खट्टर
Chandigarh

सरकार की बाट न देखें युवा, फौरन प्राइवेट नौकरी पकड़ लें बेरोजगार : सीएम मनोहर खट्टर

सरकारी नौकरियों का इंतजार कर रहे युवाओं के लिए सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने साफ कह दिया है कि युवा केवल नौकरी की बाट न देखे, बल्कि वह प्राइवेट नौकरी पकड़ लें।

12 अगस्त 2018

child rape
Chandigarh

आईटीबीपी जवान की पत्नी से गैंगरेप के दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार, पिस्टल के बल पर युवती को बाइक पर बिठा ले गए थे

12 अगस्त 2018

घायल मासूम
Varanasi

चलती ट्रेन से गिरे बेटे को बचाने के लिए कूद गया पिता

12 अगस्त 2018

Godman to contest Madhya Pradesh assembly elections
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में उतरेंगे ‘गॉडमैन’, कंप्यूटर बाबा तैयार

12 अगस्त 2018

मेरठ
Meerut

तीज की खुशियां, मन में छाई हरियाली 

13 अगस्त 2018

मेरठ
Meerut

एसबीआई के 87 फीसदी जनधन खाते एक्टिव : रजनीश 

13 अगस्त 2018

Nikah
Chandigarh

50 की उम्र में कर लिया निकाह, पत्नी ने पूछा तो पिटाई कर दिया तलाक

12 अगस्त 2018

Two women dead in suspected circumstances in ashara shelter home in patna
Bihar

बिहार का एक और शेल्टर होम विवादों में, दो युवतियों की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत से हड़कंप

12 अगस्त 2018

डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम
Lucknow

दाऊद के नाम से धमकी देकर बसपा विधायक से मांगे एक करोड़, मुकदमा दर्ज

12 अगस्त 2018

CM Jairam Thakur paid obeisance at Mahakaleshwar Ujjain
Shimla

पत्नी सहित महाकालेश्वर की भस्म आरती में शामिल हुए सीएम

12 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

मुजफ्फरपुर कांड : जेल में छापेमारी, ब्रजेश ठाकुर से मिले 40 मोबाइल नंबर, एक मंत्री जी का

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होम कांड के मुख्य आरोपी ब्रजेश ठाकुर से पुलिस को कागज पर लिखे 40 मोबाइल नंबर मिले हैं। पुलिस के हाथ ये मोबाइल नंबर तक लगे जब 15 अगस्त से पहले जेलों में छापेमारी की गई। इन नंबरों में से एक नंबर एक मंत्री का भी है।

11 अगस्त 2018

तेजस्वी 1:09

VIDEO: तेजस्वी यादव ने नीतीश कुमार को बताया देश का सबसे ‘डरपोक’ मुख्यमंत्री

11 अगस्त 2018

मंजू 2:10

बिहार सरकार में मंत्री मंजू वर्मा ने दिया इस्तीफा, ये है वजह

8 अगस्त 2018

SANSAD PROTEST 3:11

VIDEO: मुजफ्फरपुर-देवरिया कांड की गूंज संसद तक, नीतीश-योगी से इस्तीफे की मांग

7 अगस्त 2018

नीतीश 3:01

मुजफ्फरपुर रेप कांड पर नीतीश ने कहा: महिलाओं को अपशब्द बोलने वाले कैंडिल मार्च कर रहे हैं

6 अगस्त 2018

Related

Muzaffarpur
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह कांड: सीबीआई ने ब्रजेश ठाकुर के बेटे को हिरासत में लेने के बाद छोड़ा

12 अगस्त 2018

लोगों को परेशानी
Barabanki

घाघरा फिर उफनाई, सहमा तराई

12 अगस्त 2018

नाचनी मुनस्यारी मार्ग में हरड़िया नाले की सफाई करती पोकलैंड
Pithoragarh

थल-मुनस्यारी सड़क 16 घंटे तक बंद रही

12 अगस्त 2018

11 Pakistani citizens in Rajasthan custody,  Inquiries doing BSF
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में 11 पाकिस्तानी नागरिक हिरासत में, बीएसएफ कर रही पूछताछ 

12 अगस्त 2018

गगन भगत
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के विधायक बोले, भाजपा धोखेबाज, अब कभी भी बीजेपी के टिकट पर नहीं लड़ूंगा चुनाव

13 अगस्त 2018

Rahul gandhi slams pm narendra modi over Rafale fighter jet deal
Rajasthan

पिंक सिटी में राहुल का चुनावी बिगुल, बोले आपका नाम अनिल अंबानी नहीं, इसलिए नहीं मिला रोजगार

11 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.