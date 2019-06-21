अस्पतालों में पीआईसीयू निर्माण के लिए 25-25 लाख रुपये देंगे बिहार में भाजपा के सभी सांसद

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai announces that all 17 BJP MPs of Bihar will donate Rs 25 Lakh for their respective constituencies to build PICUs in Sadar Hospitals there. pic.twitter.com/ktnpVKM2H6— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019
राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू होते ही उपसभापति हरिवंश ने श्रीलंका में हुए आतंकी हमलों में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के प्रति श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस पर विपक्ष के सांसदों ने बिहार में एईएस से मारे गए बच्चों के प्रति भी श्रद्धांजलि देने की मांग की।
21 जून 2019