अस्पतालों में पीआईसीयू निर्माण के लिए 25-25 लाख रुपये देंगे बिहार में भाजपा के सभी सांसद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 03:37 PM IST
केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री नित्यानंद राय (फाइल फोटो)
केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री नित्यानंद राय (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री नित्यानंद राय ने घोषणा की है कि बिहार के सभी 17 भाजपा सांसद अपने-अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए 25-25 लाख रुपये दान करेंगे। इस राशि से उन क्षेत्रों के सदर अस्पतालों में पीडियाट्रिक इंटेंसिव केयर यूनिट (पीआईसीयू) का निर्माण किया जाएगा। 
मालूम हो कि बिहार में अब तक इस बीमारी से हुई मौतों का आंकड़ा 153 तक पहुंच गया है। सिर्फ मुजफ्फरपुर के सरकारी अस्पताल में अब तक 120 बच्चों की मौत हो चुकी है। इस बीमारी से अबतक 500 से ज्यादा बच्चे प्रभावित हुए हैं। ये आंकड़े गुरुवार शाम तक के हैं। 

bihar news acute encephalitis syndrome brain fever bihar bjp chamki fever pediatric intensive care unit bjp mp bihar
