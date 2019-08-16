शहर चुनें

Bihar

बिहार के मोकामा से बाहुबली विधायक अनंत सिंह के घर से एके-47 बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Fri, 16 Aug 2019 05:32 PM IST
अनंत कुमार सिंह
अनंत कुमार सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार में मोकामा से निर्दलीय विधायक अनंत कुमार सिंह के घर पर पुलिस की छापेमारी में एके-47 राइफल बरामद की गई है। विधायक के आवास पर पुलिस जांच कर रही है। अनंत कुमार सिंह सूबे के बाहुबली विधायक माने जाते हैं। 
पटना ग्रामीण एसपी ने पुलिस छापेमारी में अनंत सिंह के घर से मिलने की पुष्टि की है। खबरों के मुताबिक विधायक के घर से बम मिलने की भी चर्चा है। पटना पुलिस ने बम स्क्वॉड को बुला लिया है। 

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक शुक्रवार सुबह से ही मोकामा के निर्दलीय विधायक अनंत सिंह के घर पर पुलिस की छोपमारी जारी है। छापेमारी बाढ़ के लदमा गांव स्थित उनके घर पर चल रही है।

गौरतलब है कि अनंत सिंह की पत्नी नीलम देवी ने मुंगेर से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ा था। 
anant kumar singh mokama independent mla anant kumar singh mokama अनंत कुमार सिंह बिहार अनंत कुमार सिंह विधायक
