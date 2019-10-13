शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   A scuffle broke out on sunday between rjd workers at an election rally at saharsa

बिहारः तेजस्वी यादव की सभा में जमकर चलीं कुर्सियां, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 13 Oct 2019 06:00 PM IST
बिहार में आरजेडी की रैली में हंगामा
बिहार में आरजेडी की रैली में हंगामा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के सहरसा में सिमरी बख्तियारपुर विधानसभा उपचुनाव चुनावी रैली में रविवार को राजद कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच जबरदस्त हाथापाई हुई। रैली में नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव भी मौजूद थे। 
विज्ञापन
चुनावी सभा का आयोजन सहरसा के सिमरी बख्तियारपुर स्थित उच्च विद्यालय में किया गया था। इसके बाद देखते ही देखते कुर्सियां चलने लगीं। लोग एक-दूसरे पर कुर्सियों को फेंकने लगे। स्थिति बेकाबू होने लगी। भीड़ पर काबू पाने के लिए पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज भी किया। इसमें कई लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है।
     

जानकारी के अनुसार कार्यक्रम में तेजस्वी यादव पहुंच गए थे। इसी बीच, एक युवक मंच पर चढ़ गया और तेजस्वी यादव को माला पहनाने की कोशिश करने लगा।  फिर सुरक्षा के लिहाज से युवक को पुलिस ने मंच पर से उतार दिया। बताया जाता है कि इसी के बाद उस युवक के समर्थक आक्रोशित हो उठे और सभा में हंगामा कर दिया।  
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राबड़ी देवी, तेजस्वी यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

राबड़ी देवी ने नीतीश को दी गद्दी छोड़ने की सलाह, तेजस्वी ने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री को बताया लापता

11 अक्टूबर 2019

पुलिस अधीक्षक नीलेश कुमार
Bihar

राजद नेता चंदन कुमार के भाई को अज्ञात हमलावरों ने मारी गोली

7 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस्वी यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार बाढ़ को लेकर तेजस्वी यादव का नीतीश कुमार पर वार, कहा- जिम्मेदारी लेते हुए दें इस्तीफा

6 अक्टूबर 2019

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
vivo smartphone

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
Nitish Kumar, Giriraj Singh
Bihar

बिहार में बाढ़ पर एनडीए में घमासान, भाजपा-जदयू आमने-सामने, राजद ने किया गिरिराज का समर्थन

5 अक्टूबर 2019

RJD MLA niece friend killed in Munger after resisting molestation bid
Bihar

बिहार में राजद विधायक की भतीजी और युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या

22 सितंबर 2019

RJD Leader Randheer singh
National

बिहार: पूर्व सांसद प्रभुनाथ सिंह के बेटे रणधीर की हथियारों के साथ फोटो वायरल, डिलीट की पोस्ट

19 सितंबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
tejashwi yadav rjd bihar
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Typhoon Hagibis
World

जापान में तूफान हेगीबिस का कहर: 225 किमी प्रतिघंटा पहुंची हवा की रफ्तार, 1930 उड़ानें रद्द

13 अक्टूबर 2019

List of Richest people in world who graduated from Harvard University, Max billionaires studied here
Education

इस यूनिवर्सिटी ने दिए हैं सबसे ज्यादा अमीर, जानें कितनी है यहां की फीस

13 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका को हराकर भारतीय टीम ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, विराट कोहली ने धोनी को छोड़ा पीछे

13 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

INDvSA: भारत ने पारी और 137 रन से जीता पुणे टेस्ट, सीरीज पर जमाया 2-0 से कब्जा

13 अक्टूबर 2019

अजमत हुसैन
Television

10 की उम्र में रियलिटी शो का विनर बना था कंटेस्टेंट, नशे की लत ने बर्बाद कर दिया करियर

13 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

INDvSA: चौथे दिन विराट ने रचा इतिहास, ऐसा करने वाले पहले भारतीय कप्तान बने

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Dalljiet Kaur
Television

Bigg Boss 13: बाहर निकलते ही दलजीत ने खोली कंटेस्टेंट्स की पोल, इन तीन को बताया नकली

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Plane Crash in Italy
World

इटली: 150 फीट की ऊंचाई पर तारों में उलझा विमान, डेढ़ घंटे तक 'विंग्स' पर बैठे रहे पायलट और यात्री

13 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय करंसी
Tip of the Day

आप भी घर बैठे अब कमा सकेंगे 20,000 रुपये हर महीना, बस करना होगा ये काम

13 अक्टूबर 2019

पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
Delhi NCR

पीएम मोदी की भतीजी से लूट मामले में एक गिरफ्तार, सारा सामान भी बरामद

13 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पीड़िता
Bihar

बिहार : 'आधुनिक महिला' बनने से किया इनकार तो पति ने दिया तीन तलाक

बिहार की राजधानी पटना में नूरी फातिमा नामक महिला ने दावा किया है कि उसके पति ने उसे तीन तलाक दे किया क्योंकि उसने 'आधुनिक' महिला बनने और शराब पीने व आधुनिक कपड़े पहनने से मना कर दिया।

13 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
तेजस्वी यादव(फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

जनता हमारे साथ थी, हमें ईवीएम से हराया गया, विधानसभा चुनाव बैलेट से हो: तेजस्वी यादव

12 अक्टूबर 2019

गिरिराज सिंह के फिल्म का पोस्टर
Bihar

अब फिल्म में नजर आएंगे भाजपा के केंद्रीय मंत्री ...हां मैं गिरिराज हूं

12 अक्टूबर 2019

सुधीर कुमार ओझा (दाईं तरफ)
Bihar

49 हस्तियों के खिलाफ देशद्रोह का मामला दर्ज करने वाले वकील ने अब किया पुलिस पर केस

10 अक्टूबर 2019

नीतीश के साथ मंच पर नहीं रहा कोई भाजपा नेता, प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मौजूद
Bihar

रावण दहन में नीतीश के साथ मंच पर नहीं रहा कोई भाजपा नेता, बगल में बैठे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष

9 अक्टूबर 2019

मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान दो गुटों में पत्थरबाजी हुई
Bihar

बिहार: मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान दो समूहों के बीच पत्थरबाजी, धारा 144 लागू

11 अक्टूबर 2019

मणिरत्नम, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, अनुराग कश्यप
Bihar

मॉब लिंचिंग का मुद्दा उठाने वाली 49 हस्तियों के खिलाफ नहीं चलेगा देशद्रोह का मुकदमा

9 अक्टूबर 2019

बिहार बोर्ड ने जारी किए सैंपल पेपर्स
Education

कक्षा 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा के सैंपल पेपर्स जारी, इस लिंक से करें डाउनलोड

10 अक्टूबर 2019

बिहार पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार: एक ऐसा गांव जहां 50 साल से दर्ज नहीं हुआ एक भी आपराधिक मामला

11 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: विवाहिता के साथ तीन लोगों ने किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, दो गिरफ्तार

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जम्मू-कश्मीर से 370 हटाने पर पीएम का विरोधियों को जवाब- ये जमीन का टुकड़ा भर नहीं, भारत का मस्तक है

महाराष्ट्र के जलगांव में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए पीएम मोदी जम्मू कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए हटाए जाने पर फिर बोलते नजर आए। उन्होंने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख हमारे लिए जमीन का टुकड़ा भर नहीं, भारत का मस्तक है।

13 अक्टूबर 2019

क्रिकेट 1:41

INDvSA: भारत ने सीरीज पर जमाया कब्जा, 2-0 से अजेय बढ़त

13 अक्टूबर 2019

जेपी नड्डा 1:39

जेपी नड्डा का दावा, भाजपा सरकार में वन रैंक वन पैंशन का एक भी मामला नहीं लंबित

13 अक्टूबर 2019

मोदी 2:43

महाराष्ट्र के जलगांव में विरोधियों पर बरसे पीएम मोदी, 370 पर दी विपक्ष को चुनौती

13 अक्टूबर 2019

मोदी 1:14

महाबलीपुरम बीच पर पीएम के हाथ में क्या था? खुद ट्वीट कर दिया जवाब

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

बिहार के उप-मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी
Bihar

सुशील मोदी बोले: पटना में आई बाढ़ की जांच के लिए नहीं बनी है कोई समिति

11 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में थानेदार बेच रहा था शराब, एसपी ने किया गिरफ्तार

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

भीड़ हिंसा पर पीएम मोदी को पत्र लिखने वाली 50 से ज्यादा हस्तियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

4 अक्टूबर 2019

तेज प्रताप यादव और पत्नी ऐश्वर्या राय(फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बहू ऐश्वर्या का गंभीर आरोप- राबड़ी देवी ने घर से धक्का देकर निकाला, खाना तक नहीं दिया

29 सितंबर 2019

बिहार में बाढ़
Bihar

बिहार में बाढ़ से मरने वालों की संख्या 73 पहुंची, कई इलाकों में सड़ रही लाशें

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Flood in Bihar
Bihar

बिहार: पटना में आज भी भारी बारिश के आसार, जलजमाव से बीमारियों का बढ़ा खतरा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited
)