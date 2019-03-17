शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
बिहार: वैशाली में पुलिस और बदमाशों में मुठभेड़, 3 की मौत, 3 अन्य गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 09:24 AM IST
वैशाली में मुठभेड़
वैशाली में मुठभेड़ - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के वैशाली जिले में शनिवार देर रात बदमाशों से पुलिस की हुई मुठभेड़ में तीन की मौत हो गई जबकि तीन अन्य को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। पकड़े गए अपराधियों के पास से असलहा भी बरामद हुआ है।
वैशाली जिले के बहलोलपुर में हुई इस घटना में तीन संदिग्धों की मौत हुई है। वैशाली के पुलिस अधीक्षक एमएस ढिल्लन ने बताया कि हमें बदमाशों के होने की सूचना मिली थी। मुठभेड़ के दौरान 3 बदमाश मारे गए और 3 गिरफ्तार हो गए। 
 

 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
