Bihar: 3 dead & 3 captured in an encounter with police in Bahlolpur, Vaishali. MS Dhillon, SP Vaishali says,"We had received info on presence of criminals here. In ensuing encounter 3 were killed & 3 were captured. 2 AK-47s & pistols have been recovered from them." (16/3/19) pic.twitter.com/lxBkHeY7ve— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
हिंदुस्तानी आवामी मोर्चा (सेक्यूलर) के अध्यक्ष जीतन राम मांझी ने शनिवार को कहा कि लोकसभा चुनावों के लिये बिहार में ‘‘महागठबंधन’’ की सीटों के बंटवारे का एलान सोमवार को किया जाएगा।
16 मार्च 2019