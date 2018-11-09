शहर चुनें

18 kids buried in soil in Samastipur Bihar, Death of three

बिहार के समस्तीपुर में जमीन धंसने से 18 बच्चे मिट्टी में दबे, तीन की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, समस्तीपुर Updated Fri, 09 Nov 2018 08:47 AM IST
18 kids buried in soil in Samastipur Bihar, Death of three
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के समस्तीपुर में मिट्टी धंसने की वजह से 18 बच्चे उस में दब गए। इस घटना में तीन बच्चों को मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि कई बच्चे घायल हो गए। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार समस्तीपुर में जमीन धंस गई जिस में 18 बच्चे दब गए।
मिट्टी में दबे बच्चों को बाहर निकाला गया तो तीन बच्चों की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि कई बच्चे घायल हैं। घायलों का उपचार चल रहा है। 

bihar samastipur 18 kids buried death of three बिहार
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

