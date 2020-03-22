शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Swift number one WagonR number two Know about the top 10 cars

Maruti Swift बनी सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार, पढ़ें टॉप-10 लिस्ट में किन कारों की हुई एंट्री

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 22 Mar 2020 07:09 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift - फोटो : Social
मारुति स्विफ्ट सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली नंबर वन कार बन गई है। स्विफ्ट ने मारुति ऑल्टो कार को पछाड़ते हुए यह मुकाम हासिल किया है। बता दें कि इस साल फरवरी में टॉप व्हीकल्स की लिस्ट में स्विफ्ट सबसे ऊपर है। फरवरी में 18,696 स्विफ्ट कारें बिकीं, वहीं जनवरी में 19,981 स्विफ्ट कारों की बिक्री हुई। जबकि पिछले साल फरवरी में यह आंकड़ा 18,224 यूनिट्स का था और दूसरे नंबर पर थी। स्विफ्ट ने यहां पहुंचने के लिए दो पायदान की छलांग लगाई है। आपको बताते हैं उन गाड़ियों के बारे में जो टॉप- 10 में शामिल है। 
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift - फोटो : Social
Maruti Suzuki WagonR BS6 S-CNG
Maruti Suzuki WagonR BS6 S-CNG - फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto - फोटो : Social
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos - फोटो : PTI
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10 - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue - फोटो : Amar Ujala copy right
