Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Photos of Royal Enfield new bike Meteor 350 leaked, could be replace to Thunderbird 350X

Royal Enfield की नई बाइक Meteor 350 की तस्वीरें हुई लीक, जल्द होने जा रही है लॉन्च

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 30 Mar 2020 01:47 PM IST
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
1 of 5
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 - फोटो : फोटो सोर्स @ Mad Biker यूट्यूब
Royal Enfield कंपनी बाजार में अब एक और बाइक उतारने जा रही है। जानकारी के मुताबिक इस बाइक का नाम Royal Enfield Meteor 350 है। यह बाइक Thunderbird मोटरसाइकल की जगह लेगी। वहीं इस बाइक की तस्वीरें भी सामने आ गई हैं। लीक हुई तस्वीरों में बाइक लोगों को काफी आकर्षित कर रही है। आइए आपको इस बाइक के बारे में बताते हैं।  
 
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield
