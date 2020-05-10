नई Mahindra Thar सड़कों पर अगस्त से भर सकती है हुंकार, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स 

{"_id":"5eb7f8838ebc3e90a93916b0","slug":"new-mahindra-thar-may-launch-in-august-know-price-and-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0908 Mahindra Thar \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0941\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938\u00a0","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
New Mahindra Thar SUV
- फोटो : Social Media
New Mahindra Thar SUV
- फोटो : Social Media
Mahindra Thar BS6
- फोटो : Social Media
Force Gurkha
- फोटो : Social