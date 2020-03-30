'बेबी' Jeep देने जा रही है Vitara Brezza और Tata Nexon को टक्कर, दिखेगी कुछ ऐसी!

{"_id":"5e81bf168ebc3e6fc02633bf","slug":"jeep-company-will-be-launch-its-two-new-suv-in-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940' Jeep \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 Vitara Brezza \u0914\u0930 Tata Nexon \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0940!","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Jeep Fiat Panda
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e81bf168ebc3e6fc02633bf","slug":"jeep-company-will-be-launch-its-two-new-suv-in-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940' Jeep \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 Vitara Brezza \u0914\u0930 Tata Nexon \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0940!","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Jeep Fiat Panda
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e81bf168ebc3e6fc02633bf","slug":"jeep-company-will-be-launch-its-two-new-suv-in-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940' Jeep \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 Vitara Brezza \u0914\u0930 Tata Nexon \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0940!","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Jeep Fiat Panda Rear
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e81bf168ebc3e6fc02633bf","slug":"jeep-company-will-be-launch-its-two-new-suv-in-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940' Jeep \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 Vitara Brezza \u0914\u0930 Tata Nexon \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0940!","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Jeep Fiat Panda Front
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e81bf168ebc3e6fc02633bf","slug":"jeep-company-will-be-launch-its-two-new-suv-in-market","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940' Jeep \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 Vitara Brezza \u0914\u0930 Tata Nexon \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0940!","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Jeep Fiat Panda Front
- फोटो : Social Media (सभी फोटो सांकेतिक)