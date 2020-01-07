शहर चुनें

ईरान और अमेरिका में तनाव जारी, विदेश मंत्री को वीजा देने से यूएस का इनकार

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तेहरान Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 01:07 PM IST
मोहम्मद जवाद जरीफ (फाइल फोटो)
मोहम्मद जवाद जरीफ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
अमेरिकी और ईरान के बीच इन दिनों युद्ध के हालात बन रहे हैं। इसी के मद्देनजर ईरान के विदेश मंत्री मोहम्मद जवाद जरीफ को अमेरिका ने वीजा देने से मना कर दिया है। उन्हें न्यूयॉर्क में संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद की बैठक में हिस्सा लेने के लिए जाना था।
अमेरिका ईरान में तनाव बढ़ गया है
united nations iran visa iran foreign minister mohammad javad zarif
हसन रूहानी(फाइल फोटो)
World

सुलेमानी की हत्या के लिए ईरान ने अमेरिकी सेना को आतंकवादी घोषित किया

अमेरिका द्वारा बगदाद हवाई अड्डे पर किए गए हवाई हमले में ईरान की कुद्स फोर्स के कमांडर कासिम सुलेमानी की मौत हो गई थी। इसके बाद से ही दोनों देशों के बीच तनाव चरम पर है।

7 जनवरी 2020

चीन के स्थायी प्रतिनिधि झांग जुन
World

सुलेमानी की हत्या के बाद चीन की सभी पक्षों से संयम बरतने की अपील, कहा- हालात बेहद चिंताजनक

7 जनवरी 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-हसन रोहानी
World

बदले की आग में धधक रहा ईरान, जानें अमेरिकी सैन्य ताकत के आगे कितनी है क्षमता

7 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

यूएई : भारतीय मां-बेटी पर हमला करने वाले को सूडानी नागरिक को 10 साल की सजा

7 जनवरी 2020

कमर जावेद बाजवा
World

पाक में तीन विधेयक सर्वसम्मति से पारित, बढ़ सकता है जनरल बाजवा का कार्यकाल

7 जनवरी 2020

नेपाली अधिकारी
World

भ्रष्टाचार रोकने के लिए नेपाल की सीआईएए के 21 अधिकारी भारत में ले रहे प्रशिक्षण

7 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

जानिए आखिर क्यों अंतरिक्ष में भेजी गई थीं वाइन की 12 बोतलें

7 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

अमेरिका: पांच गाड़ियां आपस में भिड़ीं, पांच मरे व 60 घायल

7 जनवरी 2020

वॉचमैन डिवाइस
World

खून का थक्का नहीं जमने देता यह डिवाइस, बचा सकता है हार्ट स्ट्रोक से

7 जनवरी 2020

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के जंगलों में लगी आग (फाइल फोटो)
World

आग के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर चक्रवाती तूफान ‘ब्लेक’ का संकट, अलर्ट जारी

7 जनवरी 2020

