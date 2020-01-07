ईरान और अमेरिका में तनाव जारी, विदेश मंत्री को वीजा देने से यूएस का इनकार

The United States has denied a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that would have allowed him to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York,a US official said : Reuters (file pic) pic.twitter.com/cMyQZPQdaK— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
अमेरिका द्वारा बगदाद हवाई अड्डे पर किए गए हवाई हमले में ईरान की कुद्स फोर्स के कमांडर कासिम सुलेमानी की मौत हो गई थी। इसके बाद से ही दोनों देशों के बीच तनाव चरम पर है।
7 जनवरी 2020