नागरिकों के दमन को लेकर चीन पर लग रहे गंभीर आरोप, संयुक्त राष्ट्र मानवाधिकार ने जताई चिंता

संयुक्त राष्ट्र के मानवाधिकार उच्चायुक्त के ऑफिस ने आधिकारिक बयान जारी कर कहा है कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र के स्वतंत्र एक्सपर्ट्स ने पीपल्स रिपब्लिक ऑफ चाइना से लगातार संपर्क किया है और चीन में मूलभूत आजादी को दबाए जाने को लेकर चिंता व्यक्त की है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया है कि हॉन्ग-कॉन्ग विशेष प्रशासन में विरोध प्रदर्शनों और लोकतंत्र की वकालत को दबाया जाता है।

UN independent experts have repeatedly communicated with the Government of the People’s Republic of China their alarm regarding the repression of fundamental freedoms in China: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights pic.twitter.com/oOu5yyf2Td