Home ›   World ›   United Nations Human Rights Commission Says It Has raised Alarm To China Over repression of citizen in hongkong

नागरिकों के दमन को लेकर चीन पर लग रहे गंभीर आरोप, संयुक्त राष्ट्र मानवाधिकार ने जताई चिंता

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jun 2020 07:38 AM IST
UNHRC
UNHRC

संयुक्त राष्ट्र के मानवाधिकार उच्चायुक्त के ऑफिस ने आधिकारिक बयान जारी कर कहा है कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र के स्वतंत्र एक्सपर्ट्स ने पीपल्स रिपब्लिक ऑफ चाइना से लगातार संपर्क किया है और चीन में मूलभूत आजादी को दबाए जाने को लेकर चिंता व्यक्त की है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया है कि हॉन्ग-कॉन्ग विशेष प्रशासन में विरोध प्रदर्शनों और लोकतंत्र की वकालत को दबाया जाता है।
hong kong china unhcr mike pompeo

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

