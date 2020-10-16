शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   Twitter has been down for many of you and we are working on it says Twitter

कई यूजर्स के लिए ट्विटर रहा डाउन, कंपनी ने हैकिंग की बात से किया इनकार

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 06:55 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ट्विटर
ट्विटर - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
ट्विटर पर आज कई यूजर्स को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा। इसे लेकर सोशल मीडिया कंपनी ने बयान भी जारी किया। ट्विटर ने कहा, आपमें से कई लोगों के लिए ट्विटर काम नहीं कर रहा है, हम इस दिशा में काम कर रहे हैं। 
विज्ञापन

 
कंपनी ने कहा, हमारे आंतरिक सिस्टम में दिक्कत के कारण ऐसा हुआ है। फिलहाल सुरक्षा टूटने या हैकिंग का कोई सबूत नहीं मिला है। 
 
 
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन टिप्स की मदद से 2nd पेपर में पाएं 600 में से 550 अंक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world international twitter twitter down social media tweeter users hacking

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पंजाब बनाम बैंगलोर
Cricket News

IPL 2020: KXIP के इन पांच धुरंधरों के सामने विराट की RCB ने टेके घुटने, दर्ज की दूसरी जीत

16 अक्टूबर 2020

बलिया हत्याकांड के आरोपी को मिठाई खिलाते भाजपा विधायक
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: आरोपी रहता था भाजपा विधायक की परछाईं की तरह, अधिकारियों में था रसूख 

16 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
हाथी पर योग करते बाबा रामदेव
Agra

हाथी पर योगासन कर फंसे बाबा रामदेव, कानूनी नोटिस जारी, जवाब न देने पर हो सकती है कार्रवाई

16 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपी को पकड़ती पुलिस
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: तस्वीरें बयां कर रहीं अधिकारियों की लापरवाही की हकीकत, 4 साल पहले लिखी गई थी पटकथा

15 अक्टूबर 2020

विराट कोहली और एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

IPL 2020: महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को पछाड़कर सबसे आगे निकले कोहली, बनाया ये कीर्तिमान

15 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की जांच को लेकर सीबीआई ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स पर कही ये बात

15 अक्टूबर 2020

राजद-कांग्रेस
Bihar

Bihar Election: कांग्रेस ने शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा के बेटे लव को इस सीट से उतारा, देखें महागठबंधन की फाइनल लिस्ट

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Husband Murdered his wife in Zirakpur of Punjab
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: करवाचौथ की खरीदारी करवाई, फिर पत्नी को मार डाला, बेटे को फोन कर कही ये बात

15 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

2018-19 में कॉरपोरेट घरानों से राजनीतिक दलों को मिले 876 करोड़, सबसे ज्यादा भाजपा को

15 अक्टूबर 2020

आयकर विभाग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता के घर आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी, 5.5 करोड़ रुपये की नकदी जब्त

15 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X