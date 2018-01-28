अपना शहर चुनें

उत्तरी माली में सेना शिविर पर आतंकी हमला, 14 सैनिकों समेत 17 शव बरामद

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, बामाको Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 03:58 AM IST
Terrorist attack on Military camp in Mali, 17 including 14 soldiers killed
उत्तरी माली में इस्लामी आतंकियों ने शनिवार को एक सेना शिविर पर हमला किया। इस हमले में 14 सैनिकों की मौत हो गई। सेना प्रवक्ता कर्नल डरेन कोन ने आतंकी हमले की पुष्टि की है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह आतंकी हमला टिंबुकटु क्षेत्र में हुआ है। 

मौके पर से 17 शव बरामद हुए हैं, जिनमें 14 शव सैनिकों के हैं। हालांकि सैन्य बेस अब भी मिलान सेना के कब्जे में हैं। पिछले जनवरी में पश्चिमी शहर गाओ में हुए सैन्य शिविर में हमले में 54 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। 
TERRORIST ATTACK ON POLICE POST IN SHOPIAN
Jammu

J&K: दक्षिण कश्मीर के शोपियां में आतंकियों ने पुलिस पोस्ट पर की फायरिंग

13 जनवरी 2018

Hamirpur jawan kuldep rai killed in terrorist attack
Shimla

आतंकी हमले में हमीरपुर का जवान शहीद, दो साल बाद होना था सेवानिवृत्त

1 जनवरी 2018

Decision on Rama Janmabhoomi terrorist attack
Allahabad

राम जन्मभूमि आतंकी हमले पर फैसला टला

1 दिसंबर 2017

CRPF man received minor injuries in a petrol bomb attack
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः श्रीनगर में तैनात सीआरपीएफ जवान पर पेट्रोल बम से हमला

27 नवंबर 2017

terrorist attack on congres leader house
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कांग्रेस नेता के घर आतंकियों ने बरसाईं गोलियां, दागा ग्रेनेड

27 नवंबर 2017

Amaq News Agency of Islamic state has reported that IS first attack in the Kashmir
Jammu

अमाक न्यूज एजेंसी का दावा- IS ने कराया श्रीनगर में आतंकी हमला, घाटी में पहली दस्तक

20 नवंबर 2017

