शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   World ›   Nirav Modi's bail hearing at Westminster Magistrate Court in London to begin

नीरव मोदी की जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई आज, ईडी और सीबीआई टीम लंदन पहुंची

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 29 Mar 2019 04:23 PM IST
नीरव मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
नीरव मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें

खास बातें

  • नीरव मोदी के खिलाफ पिछले साल जारी हुआ था रेड कॉर्नर नोटिस
  • नीरव और उसके मामा मेहुल चोकसी पर 13 हजार करोड़ के घोटाले का आरोप है
  • लंदन की वेस्टमिंस्टर कोर्ट ने जारी किया था गिरफ्तारी वारंट
  • वारंट जारी होने के दो दिन बाद हुई थी नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी
पंजाब नैशनल बैंक (पीएनबी) घोटाले के मुख्य आरोपी भगोड़े हीरा कारोबारी नीरव मोदी की जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई भारतीय समयानुसार दोपहर बाद 4.30 बजे (लंदन में सुबह 11 बजे) शुरू होगी। लंदन की वेस्टमिंस्टर कोर्ट में नीरव मोदी की जमानत पर सुनवाई होगी। 
विज्ञापन
इससे पहले नीरव मोदी की जमानत पर सुनवाई को लेकर भारतीय एजेंसियों में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) और केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) का संयुक्त दल वेस्टमिंस्टर कोर्ट पहुंच चुका है।
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

ईडी के अनुरोध पर लंदन की अदालत ने जारी किया था गिरफ्तारी वारंट
विज्ञापन

Recommended

rashifal
Predictions

29 मार्च राशिफल: शुक्र की कृपा से खिल उठेगा इन सात राशियों का भाग्य, जानें अपना भी हाल

28 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

विराट ने IPL में बनाया एक और रिकॉर्ड, अब सिर्फ यह भारतीय आगे

29 मार्च 2019

विराट कोहली, आरसीबी
विराट कोहली, आईपीएल
विराट कोहली, आरसीबी
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

विराट ने IPL में बनाया एक और रिकॉर्ड, अब सिर्फ यह भारतीय आगे

29 मार्च 2019

शशांक मेहता
India News

देश के इस साइबर एक्सपर्ट ने पकड़ी फेसबुक की बड़ी खामी, मिला लाखों रुपये का अवॉर्ड

29 मार्च 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Cricket News

युवराज दोहराने वाले थे 12 साल पुराना कमाल, चहल सपने में भी नहीं भूला पाएंगे ये 3 गेंद

29 मार्च 2019

युवराज सिंह
yuvraj singh 6
युवराज सिंह
युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

युवराज दोहराने वाले थे 12 साल पुराना कमाल, चहल सपने में भी नहीं भूला पाएंगे ये 3 गेंद

29 मार्च 2019

Samajwadi party declared another list of candidates for lok sabha elections 2019.
Lucknow

सपा ने प्रत्याशियों की एक और लिस्ट जारी की, पांच लोकसभा क्षेत्रों के उम्मीदवार किए घोषित

28 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी ने की अमर उजाला से खास बातचीत
India News

राहुल गांधी एक्सक्लूसिव: हिंदुत्व किसी की जागीर नहीं, दुनिया को रास्ता दिखाने वाला धर्म है

29 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
nirav modi pnb scams bail hearing nirav modi bail london enforcement directorate cbi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पीएम मोदी और सीएम योगी के साथ मंच पर अन्य भाजपा नेता
Meerut

विकास की धार, सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक हथियार, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने रैली में स्पष्ट किया नया फॉर्मूला

29 मार्च 2019

article 35a
India News

अनुच्छेद 35ए जम्मू-कश्मीर के विकास में सबसे बड़ा बाधक, नेहरू जिम्मेदार: जेटली

29 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

'मिशन शक्ति' संबोधन: चुनाव आयोग ने दूरदर्शन और आकाशवाणी से फीड मांगी

29 मार्च 2019

census
India News

2021 में होगी देश में अगली जनगणना, गृह मंत्रालय ने अधिसूचना की जारी

29 मार्च 2019

laughter is best medicine health benefits of laughter
Health & Fitness

रोज खुलकर पांच मिनट तक हंस लें, हमेशा रहेंगे इन स्वास्थ समस्याओं से दूर

29 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

धर्म परिवर्तन को लेकर हाईकोर्ट के दिशा-निर्देशों की वैधता परखेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

29 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल)
India News

कांग्रेस 2 अप्रैल को जारी करेगी अपना घोषणापत्र, रोजगार होगा सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा

28 मार्च 2019

मछली का शिकार करता 'ग्रे हेरॉन' पक्षी
Kanpur

PHOTOS: हैरान कर देगा 'ग्रे हेरॉन' के शिकार का अनोखा अंदाज, यकीनन इससे पहले नहीं देखा होगा

28 मार्च 2019

Finance Ministry: Due cash flows over GDP after Notebandi
India News

वित्त मंत्रालय: नोटबंदी के बाद जीडीपी के मुकाबले घटा नकदी प्रवाह

28 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ब्रुनेई में समलैंगिक सेक्स के लिए पत्थरों से मार डालने की सजा

28 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

एंटी सैटेलाइट परीक्षण पर चीन के बाद अमेरिका ने जताई चिंता, अंतरिक्ष में पैदा होता है कचरा

भारत के एंटी सैटेलाइट मिसाइल परीक्षण पर चीन के बाद अमेरिका ने भी चिंता जाहिर की है। अमेरिका ने अंतरिक्ष में कचरा बढ़ने को लेकर भारत को आगाह किया है।

29 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल (प्रतीकात्मक)
World

भारत की अंतरिक्ष में छलांग लेकिन पाकिस्तान का क्या है हाल?

28 मार्च 2019

इमरान खान और मिंया मिट्ठू
World

पाकिस्तान में हिंदू लड़कियों का अपहरण और धर्म परिवर्तन कराता है मिट्ठू

27 मार्च 2019

सुंदर पिचाई, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

अब डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने सुंदर पिचाई की पदवी बताई गलत, फिर उड़ा मजाक

28 मार्च 2019

masood azhar
World

यूएन में मसूद के खिलाफ फिर प्रस्ताव पेश, अमेरिका, फ्रांस और ब्रिटेन ने की प्रतिबंध की मांग

28 मार्च 2019

ब्रेक्जिट
World

ब्रेक्जिट से ब्रिटेन की अर्थव्यवस्था को नुकसान तय, लोगों पर होगा ये असर

28 मार्च 2019

गद्दाफी
World

जानिए कौन था लीबियाई तानशाह गद्दाफी, जिसकी घड़ी 1.33 करोड़ रुपये में हुई नीलाम

26 मार्च 2019

शारदा पीठ (फाइल फोटो)
World

शारदापीठ कॉरिडोर को पाक की हरी झंडी, पीओके में पवित्र हिंदू धर्मस्थल के दर्शन कर सकेंगे श्रद्धालु

25 मार्च 2019

स्कार्टलैंड यार्ड होटल
World

भारतीय ने फाइव स्टार होटल में बदला 1829 का स्कॉर्टलैंड यार्ड बिल्डिंग, खर्च किए 685 करोड़ रुपये

26 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

पांच साल पहले शुरू हुई थी आईएस के आतंक की कहानी, अब हुआ धराशायी

26 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

इजरायली सेना ने गाजा पट्टी पर स्थित हमस के ठिकानों पर किया हमला

इजरायली सेना ने जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए गाजा पट्टी पर स्थित हमस के ठिकानों पर हमला करना शुरू कर दिया है।

26 मार्च 2019

न्यूजीलैंड 0:59

न्यूजीलैंड के शहर क्राइस्टचर्च में बंदूकधारियों ने बरसाई अंधाधुंध गोलियां, देखिए रिपोर्ट

15 मार्च 2019

चीन 2:16

चीन की नापाक हरकत, फिर मसूद अजहर की बना ढाल, अमेरिका ने चेताया

14 मार्च 2019

इमरान 1:29

पाकिस्तान के दावों की खुली कलई, गिलगित के निवासी ने ट्वीट किया वीडियो

13 मार्च 2019

सउदी अरब 01:36

एयरपोर्ट पर बच्चे को भूल फ्लाइट में उड़ी मां, याद आते ही वापस लौटा विमान

12 मार्च 2019

Related

पाकिस्तान दिवस परेड
World

पाकिस्तान की गीदड़ भभकी- पाक को विभाजन से पहले वाली नजरों से देखने की भूल न करे भारत

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

पाकिस्तान में नाबालिग हिंदू लड़कियों का कराया जा रहा जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन

26 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

इंजन में खराबी के बाद ओरलैंडो में बोइंग 737 मैक्स ने की आपातकाल लैंडिंग

27 मार्च 2019

F-16 jet
World

भारत में एफ-16 विमान भेजकर बुरा फंसा पाकिस्तान, अमेरिका ने किया बड़ा एलान

2 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान
World

पुलवामा हमले के बाद भारत के छोटे से एक्शन से पाकिस्तान में मच गया हाहाकार

21 फरवरी 2019

चाबहार पोर्ट
World

ईरान में भारत की मदद से चा'बहार', पाकिस्तानी अर्थव्यवस्था चारों खाने चित्त

14 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.