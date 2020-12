अंतरिक्ष में पहली बार उगाई गई मूली की फसल, नासा ने शेयर की तस्वीर

Space harvest complete! 👩🌾👩🚀 Astronauts on the @Space_Station have collected the first ever radishes grown in space. The vegetables will be safely stored and sent back to Earth for study.

Radishes grow fast, but maybe not this fast! Check out one month of @Space_Station radish growth in 10 seconds.⏱️

Radishes are used for the Plant Habitat-02 study because they're nutritious, grow quickly and are genetically similar to Arabidopsis, a plant often studied in space. pic.twitter.com/f3c8urlCei