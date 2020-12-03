शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   Interpol global alert to 194 member countries prepare for organized crime networks targeting coronavirus vaccines

कोरोना वैक्सीन की जानकारी के लिए अपराधी कर सकते हैं हमला, इंटरपोल ने सदस्य देशों को चेताया

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ल्योन Updated Thu, 03 Dec 2020 10:53 AM IST
interpol
interpol

ख़बर सुनें
इंटरपोल ने अपने 194 सदस्य देशों के कानून प्रवर्तन एजेंसियों के लिए एक वैश्विक अलर्ट जारी किया है। ये अलर्ट कोविड-19 वैक्सीन को लेकर जारी किया गया है, जिसमें कहा गया है कि सभी देश संगठित अपराध नेटवर्क द्वारा वैक्सीन को निशाना बनाए जाने को लेकर सावधान रहें। यह हमला ऑनलाइन माध्यम से भी किया जा सकता है। इसका मकसद कोरोना वैक्सीन की जानकारी को चुराना हो सकता है। 
world international interpol coronavirus vaccine

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

