कोरोना वैक्सीन की जानकारी के लिए अपराधी कर सकते हैं हमला, इंटरपोल ने सदस्य देशों को चेताया

Interpol has issued a global alert to law enforcement across its 194 member countries warning them to prepare for organized crime networks targeting #COVID19 vaccines, both physically & online: Statement pic.twitter.com/FLkMzOLURt— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020
