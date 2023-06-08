Canada: इंदिरा गांधी की हत्या का खालिस्तानियों ने मनाया जश्न, शर्मनाक करतूत पर उच्चायुक्त ने कही बड़ी बात

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Does it help Canada's 'Indo-Pacific strategy'? A float depicting murder of late Indian PM by her Sikh bodyguards being part of about 5 KM long parade in city of Brampton on June 4th. Jody Thomas may reflect on it! pic.twitter.com/rBFn7vMKyz— Balraj Deol (@BalrajDeol4) June 6, 2023
I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities.— Cameron MacKay (@HCCanInd) June 7, 2023
