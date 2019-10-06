प्रथम विश्व युद्ध में शहीद हुए भारतीय जवानों को फ्रांस में दी गई श्रद्धांजलि

Indian Embassy in France: Today India and France paid homage to the Indian soldiers who fought in World War 1 and made the supreme sacrifice, through a commemorative ceremony at Villers Guislain Indian War memorial. pic.twitter.com/ktELAzOM4y— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019
पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर (पीओके) में प्रतिबंधित अलगाववादी संगठन जेकेएलएफ के नेतृत्व में शनिवार को हजारों लोगों ने भारत को गीदड़ भभकी देने के लिए मार्च किया। इस मार्च का मुख्य उद्देश्य भारत द्वारा जम्मू कश्मीर को लेकर उठाए गए कदम का विरोध करना था।
6 अक्टूबर 2019