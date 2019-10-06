शहर चुनें

India and France paid homage to Indian soldiers who fought in World War 1 and made supreme sacrifice

प्रथम विश्व युद्ध में शहीद हुए भारतीय जवानों को फ्रांस में दी गई श्रद्धांजलि

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फ्रांस Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 12:36 PM IST
भारतीय जवानों को फ्रांस में श्रद्धांजलि दी गई
भारतीय जवानों को फ्रांस में श्रद्धांजलि दी गई - फोटो : ANI
भारत और फ्रांस ने आज उन भारतीय जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी जिन्होंने प्रथम विश्व युद्ध में सर्वोच्च बलिदान देते हुए अपने प्राणों की आहुती दे दी थी। यह जानकारी फ्रांस में मौजूद भारतीय दूतावास ने दी। उन्हें विलर्स गुइसलेन इंडियन वॉर मेमोरियल में स्मारक समारोह के जरिए श्रद्धांजलि दी गई।
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
