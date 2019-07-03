पाकिस्तान: आतंक के लिए पैसा जुटाने के आरोप में हाफिज सईद पर केस दर्ज

Pak media: Hafiz Saeed of Jamaat-ud-Dawa&others booked in cases of terrorism financing.Cases registered in Lahore, Gujranwala&Multan for collection of funds for terrorism financing through assets made in names of Non-Profit Orgs including Al-Anfaal Trust,Dawat ul Irshad Trust etc pic.twitter.com/ZxG8pKuua0— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के पास चार बकरियों और जमीन समेत कुल 10.8 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति है लेकिन उनके पास निजी कार नहीं हैं। पाकिस्तान के चुनाव आयोग की ओर से जारी विवरण में यह जानकारी सामने आई है।
3 जुलाई 2019