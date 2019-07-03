पाकिस्तान: आतंक के लिए पैसा जुटाने के आरोप में हाफिज सईद पर केस दर्ज

Pak media: Hafiz Saeed of Jamaat-ud-Dawa&others booked in cases of terrorism financing.Cases registered in Lahore, Gujranwala&Multan for collection of funds for terrorism financing through assets made in names of Non-Profit Orgs including Al-Anfaal Trust,Dawat ul Irshad Trust etc pic.twitter.com/ZxG8pKuua0