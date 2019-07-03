शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान: आतंक के लिए पैसा जुटाने के आरोप में हाफिज सईद पर केस दर्ज

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 10:28 PM IST
हाफिज सईद
हाफिज सईद
पाकिस्तान सरकार आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई की दिशा में कुछ कदम उठाती दिख रही है। पाकिस्तान सरकार ने जमात-उद-दावा के मुखिया हाफिज सईद सहित अन्य संगठनों के खिलाफ आतंकवाद के वित्तपोषण का मामला दर्ज किया है। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने पाकिस्तानी मीडिया के हवाले से यह जानकारी दी है। सरकार ने टेरर फंडिंग से जुड़े इन मामलों को लाहौर, गुजरवाला और मुल्तान में दर्ज किया है। खबरों के मुताबिक ये सभी मामले अल-अनफाल ट्रस्ट, दावत उल इरशाद ट्रस्ट सहित अन्य गैर-लाभकारी संगठनों के नाम पर आतंकवाद के वित्तपोषण के लिए पैसा इकट्ठा करने को लेकर किए गए हैं। 
 

 

hafiz saeed pakistan terrorism financing islamabad hafiz saeed news al-anfaal trust dawat ul irshad trust hafiz saeed global terrorist terrorism financing in pakistan पाकिस्तान हाफिज सईद टेरर फंडिंग terror funding
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

