अमेरिका : अलाबामा में आग से करीब 35 नाव हुईं राख, कम से कम आठ लोगों की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 05:56 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स
अमेरिका के अलाबामा में एक बोट डॉक में आग लग जाने से कम से कम आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई। हादसे में करीब 35 नावों के जलने की सूचना है। जानकारी के अनुसार सात लोगों ने तैर कर अपनी जान बचाई या उन्हें बचाया गया। 
Shruti Haasan
Bollywood

माता-पिता की शादी से दो साल पहले हुआ था श्रुति हासन का जन्म, नशे की वजह से करियर को हुआ नुकसान

28 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: नॉमिनेशन टास्क में फुस्स हुए सिद्धार्थ सहित ये सदस्य, आसिम ने किया सबसे अच्छा प्रदर्शन

28 जनवरी 2020

कोबी ब्रायंट
Other Sports

ब्रायंट की हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में होगी मौत, 8 साल पहले की भविष्यवाणी हुई वायरल, जांच में जुटी FBI

28 जनवरी 2020

सामूहिक विवाह में दुल्हन सजाएंगी शिक्षिकाएं
Gorakhpur

पढ़ाई को छोड़ दुल्हन सजाने में लगी थी शिक्षिकाओं की ड्यूटी, डीएम ने निरस्त किए निर्देश

28 जनवरी 2020

जसप्रीत बुमराह
Cricket News

बुमराह से डरे कीवी खिलाड़ी, सीफर्ट ने बताया खतरनाक तो गुप्टिल ने तीन मैचों के लिए मांगी दुआ

27 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 और शाहीन बाग
India News

शाहीन बाग: देखते-देखते भाजपा ने बना दिया दिल्ली चुनाव का टर्निंग प्वाइंट

27 जनवरी 2020

Adnan Sami, Sonia Gandhi
Bollywood

अदनान सामी को पद्मश्री दिए जाने पर भाजपा ने कांग्रेस को घेरा, सोनिया के पिता को लेकर बोली बड़ी बात

27 जनवरी 2020

Delhi election 2020 : अनुराग ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

'देश के गद्दारों को, गोली मारो...को' नारे पर घिरे अनुराग ठाकुर 

27 जनवरी 2020

आईपीएल 2020
Cricket News

IPL 2020: कब और कहां होगा फाइनल मुकाबला, 29 मार्च से शुरू होगी टी-20 की जंग

27 जनवरी 2020

Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor with son Ravie
Television

एकता कपूर के बेटे को स्मृति ईरानी ने इस अंदाज में दी जन्मदिन की बधाई, वायरल हो रहा है पोस्ट

27 जनवरी 2020

Safalta

