Russia: मॉस्को के पास फैक्ट्री में विस्फोट, एक की मौत,50 से अधिक घायल; यूक्रेन में रूसी हमले में तीन की गई जान

रूस की राजधानी मॉस्को के उत्तर-पूर्व में सर्गिएव पोसाद क्षेत्र में एक संयंत्र में विस्फोट की खबर है, जिसमें एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई और 50 से अधिक अन्य घायल हो गए। रूसी समाचार एजेंसी तास के मुताबिक, विस्फोट में घायल हुए कई लोगों की हालत गंभीर है और कई के शरीर काफी जल गए हैं।

Russia

Strong explosion occurred in Sergiev Posad, tentatively, it occurred at the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, the explosion blew out window frames in nearby houses



Preliminary, the explosion occurred due to a violation of the technological process.