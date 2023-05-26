Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   City & states ›   Vipin Kumar - Jaroutha - Mathura - All round development of the village

विपिन कुमार - जरौठा - मथुरा - आरोग्य और पर्यावरण

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला.कॉम Published by: कुलभूषण राजदेव Updated Wed, 31 May 2023 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विपिन कुमार - जरौठा - मथुरा - आरोग्य और पर्यावरण

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

हिसार से सालासर बालाजी के लिए बस शुरू ,245 रुपए एक साइड का किराया समेत हरियाणा की बड़ी खबरें

हरियाणा न्यूज
Haryana
30 May 2023

मेडल गंगा में बहाने के लिए पहलवान हरिद्वार रवाना,बोले- ये हमारी आत्मा, इनके बिना जीने का मतलब नहीं

पहलवानों का धरना
Haryana
30 May 2023

जींद: सरपंच एसोसिएशन का सरकार को 10 दिन का अल्टीमेटम,गांव में जजपा-भाजपा के घुसने पर लगाया जाएगा बैन

जींद
Haryana
30 May 2023
8

रामवृक्ष गौड़ - नारंग पट्टी - गोरखपुर - जल संरक्षण

रामवृक्ष गौड़
National
30 May 2023

2 बच्चों का मुंडन करवाने वैष्णों देवी जा रहे थे, हादसे ने छीन ली एक परिवार की खुशियां

पंजाब
Haryana
30 May 2023

गंगा में मेडल प्रवाहित करेंगे पहलवान,फिर इंडिया गेट पर शुरू होगा आमरण अनशन

पहलवानों का धरना
Haryana
30 May 2023

पानीपत: चिकन लेने गए युवक की हत्या, संचालक ने पेट में 6 बार घोंपा छुरा

पानीपत
Haryana
30 May 2023

जालंधर में हंगामा: युवक ने अंधेरे में की किन्नर से छेड़छाड़, शादी पर अड़ी तो शोर मचाने पर मारी ईंटें

पंजाब
Haryana
30 May 2023

अमृतसर से कटरा जा रही बस खाई में गिरी, एक ही परिवार के 10 लोगों की मौत, 12 घायल

पंजाब
Amritsar
30 May 2023

करनाल: कार ने 3 महिलाओं को कुचला, भजन गायिका समेत 2 की मौत एक घायल

करनाल हादसा
Haryana
30 May 2023

करनाल में बैठक में घुसा अनियंत्रित ट्रैक्टर,4 साल के बच्चे की मौत, बुजुर्ग घायल समेत बड़ी खबरें

हरियाणा न्यूज
Haryana
29 May 2023

टोहाना: सरकारी स्कूल में पहुंचे पंचायत मंत्री देवेंद्र बबली, बोले-मैं केवल मंत्री नहीं,तुम्हारा चाचा भी हूं

फतेहाबाद
Haryana
29 May 2023
3
3

पहली भारतीय महिला WWE रेसलर कविता देवी पर बनेगी बायोपिक, यहां पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

कविता देवी
Haryana
29 May 2023

पटियाला: शहीद सहजपाल पंचतत्व में विलीन,पिता ने नम आंखों से दी मुखाग्नि

पंजाब
Haryana
29 May 2023

Hisar: पहलवानों के समर्थन में किसानों ने रामायण टोल को करवाया फ्री, पुलिस के साथ हुई बहस

हिसार
Haryana
29 May 2023

फतेहगढ़ साहिब: पेट्रोल पंप का कैश जमा करवाने जा रहे कारिंदों से 40 लाख लूटे,फायरिंग करते हुए भागे लुटेरे

पंजाब
Punjab
29 May 2023

पंजाब: 115 साल पुरानी Toy Train को बदलेगी RCF,ये डिब्बे अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से होंगे लैस

पंजाब
Haryana
29 May 2023

जहां गोलियों से छलनी हुआ था मूसेवाला, वो गांव उसके लिए मांग रहा इंसाफ

पंजाब
Haryana
29 May 2023

मध्य प्रदेश में चुनाव से पहले बीजेपी की 3 बड़ी चुनौतियां, सिंधिया खेमे को लेकर तेज हुआ घमासान!

मध्य प्रदेश
Madhya Pradesh
28 May 2023

Maharashtra Politics: बीजेपी-शिंदे गुट में फूट? देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने दी सफाई

बीजेपी-शिंदे
Maharashtra
27 May 2023

UP Politics: लोकसभा चुनाव में बीजेपी काटेगी कई टिकट, लिस्ट में वरुण गांधी का नाम भी शामिल?

वरुण गांधी
Uttar Pradesh
27 May 2023

UPSC में 44वीं रैंक का विवाद ,दिल्ली गए रेवाड़ी के तुषार का परिवार से संपर्क नहीं समेत बड़ी खबरे

हरियाणा न्यूज
Haryana
26 May 2023

हरियाणा पंचायत मंत्री देवेंद्र बबली पहुंचे अपने पहले स्कूल,प्रवेश द्वार पर शीश नवा कर किया प्रणाम

देवेंद्र बबली
Haryana
26 May 2023

भिवानी: पेयजल संकट से गुस्साई महिलाओं ने शिकायत,केंद्र पर किया हंगामा, जेई को सुनाई खरी-खोटी

भिवानी
Haryana
26 May 2023

जालंधर: स्कॉलरशिप के लिए धरना दे रहे छात्रों की पुलिस से झड़प,पुलिस ने कई छात्रों को हिरासत में लिया

पंजाब
Haryana
26 May 2023

हांसी में चल रहा 51वां श्री श्याम महोत्सव, दो हजार के गुलाबी नोटों से किया शृंगार

हिसार
Haryana
26 May 2023

MP Politics: बीजेपी के पूर्व विधायकों ने दिखाए बगावती तेवर, कांग्रेस में जाने के दिए संकेत

भाजपा में मची अंतर्कलह
Madhya Pradesh
26 May 2023

पानीपत: बीजेपी पार्षद के भाई की सोशल मीडिया पर हर्ष फायरिंग की वीडियो वायरल

पानीपत
Haryana
26 May 2023

Damoh News: घंटाघर के पास हार्डवेयर दुकान में लगी भीषण आग, फायर बिग्रेड ने देर रात पाया काबू, लाखों का नुकसान

हार्डवेयर शॉप में लगी आग
Madhya Pradesh
26 May 2023

हांसी: विधायक विनोद भयाना सड़क पर झाड़ू लेकर उतरे,स्वच्छता ही सेवा, गंदगी जानलेवा अभियान की शुरुआत की

हिसार
26 May 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed