Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   Rajsathan Elections 2023: Congress made a master plan regarding the organization before the elections

Rajsathan Elections 2023: चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस ने संगठन को लेकर बनाया मास्टर प्लान

वीडियो डेस्क/ अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: भास्कर तिवारी Updated Thu, 29 Jun 2023 11:19 AM IST

पिछले एक महीने से राजस्थान कांग्रेस में कई बातों को लेकर चर्चा तेज है, मगर उसमें अपडेट के लिए सभी इंतजार में हैं. संगठन विस्तार में सभी को ध्यान में रखे जाने की बात हो रही है.

Weather Forecast: Weather Report 29 June 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल

India News
29 Jun 2023
बकरीद पर कुर्बानी देने आदमी लाया बकरा मचा हंगामा,लगे जय श्री राम के नारे

India News
29 Jun 2023

प्रगति मैदान में हुई लूट में नया खुलासा 2 नहीं 50 लाख से अधिक की हुई थी लूट

India News
29 Jun 2023
चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस का फैसला टीएस सिंह देव को बनाया छत्तीसगढ़ का डिप्टी सीएम

India News
29 Jun 2023
Mission Chandrayaan-3: भारत के लिए बेहद खास है Chandrayaan-3 मिशन

India News
28 Jun 2023

Bihar News: बिहार के मधेपुरा में बीजेपी के एक कार्यक्रम में बवाल

India News
28 Jun 2023
Opposition Unity: लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने की रणनीति के बारे में जेडीयू प्रवक्ता ने की बात । K. C. Tyagi

India News
28 Jun 2023
ममता, केजरीवाल के बाद सोरेन झारखंड सीट बंटवारे पर पेंच

India News
28 Jun 2023

Titan Submarine Missing Update: जब समुद्र में डूब गई टाइटैनिक की बहन, अजीब तरीक से डूबे ये जहाज

India News
28 Jun 2023
यूरोपीय शहरों की तर्ज पर विकसित होगी दिल्ली की सड़के

India News
28 Jun 2023

Rahul Gandhi Marriage : Jyotiraditya Scindia ने Rahul Gandhi की शादी पर कसा तंज ।

India News
28 Jun 2023

Uniform Civil Code: 'समान नागरिक संहिता को लोगों पर थोपा नहीं जा सकता' ।

India News
28 Jun 2023

Titanic Missing Submarine: सबमरीन को निगल गया टाइटैनिक? जहाज डूबने की वजह दिमाग हिला देगी!

India News
28 Jun 2023
Opposition Unity: विपक्षी एकता मिलकर भी यूपी में बीजेपी का मजबूत किला नहीं भेद सकते जानिए क्यों?

India News
28 Jun 2023

Maharashtra Politics: क्या NCP के अजित पवार शिवपाल बन गए हैं ? जानिए क्यों कहा जा रहा ऐसा

India News
28 Jun 2023

Petrol-Diesel Price: कम होंगे पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम? पीएम मोदी ने दे दिया ये इशारा

India News
28 Jun 2023
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: दक्षिण भारत के लिए क्या है बीजेपी-कांग्रेस की तैयारियां?

India News
28 Jun 2023

Uniform Civil Code: आखिर क्यों हो रहा है यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड का विरोध? जानें वजह

India News
28 Jun 2023

Manipur Violence: पीएम मोदी पर कांग्रेस हमलावर, खरगे ने कह दी बड़ी बात

India News
28 Jun 2023
UCC: पीएम मोदी ने फूंक दिया 2024 की लड़ाई का बिगुल! क्या बीजेपी ने चला दिया है ब्रह्मास्त्र?

India News
28 Jun 2023

BRS In Maharashtra: KCR ने गरमाई महाराष्ट् की सियासत BJP की बी टीम होने का लगा आरोप?

India News
28 Jun 2023

Monsoon Alert: पहाड़ से लेकर मैदान तक जमकर बरसेंगे बादल ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी, जानें मौसम का नया अपडेट

India News
28 Jun 2023
Top News: देश के कई राज्यों में पांच दिनों तक बारिश की संभावना, वैगनर प्रमुख ने बेलारूस में ली शरण

India News
28 Jun 2023

Weather Forecast: Weather Report 28 June 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल

India News
28 Jun 2023

मानसून की एंट्री, कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश से बाढ़ जैसे हालात, जारी हुए अलर्ट

India News
28 Jun 2023

ओवैसी ने पीएम मोदी पर पसमांदा और यूसीसी को लेकर साधा निशाना

India News
27 Jun 2023

Pasmanda Muslim: PM Modi ने पसमांदा मुसलमानों का उठाया मुद्दा । Asaduddin Owaisi । UCC

India News
27 Jun 2023

Rajasthan Congress meeting : विधायकों के टिकट काटने की भी हो रही है बात । CM Gehlot । Sachin pilot

India News
27 Jun 2023

Opposition Meeting: Mamata Banerjee का दूर रहना विपक्षी एकता के लिए घातक ।

India News
27 Jun 2023

Missing Titanic Submarine: ओशयन गेट के CEO पर दर्ज था मुकदमा, मौत के बाद सामने आई सच्चाई

India News
27 Jun 2023
