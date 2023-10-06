Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   Entertainment ›   Time has come to say goodbye to Sunny Deol, this dream of Gadar 2 remained unfulfilled even after earning cror

सनी देओल को अलविदा कहने का आया समय, करोड़ों कमाकर भी गदर 2 का अधूरा रहा ये ख्वाब

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अंशिकी जड़िया Updated Fri, 06 Oct 2023 05:00 PM IST
Time has come to say goodbye to Sunny Deol, this dream of Gadar 2 remained unfulfilled even after earning cror

 सनी देओल को अलविदा कहने का आया समय, करोड़ों कमाकर भी गदर 2 का अधूरा रहा ये ख्वाब

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Dono Screening: फिल्म ‘दोनों’ की स्क्रीनिंग में सलमान और आमिर दोनों ही नजर आए मिले आपसे में गले

Dono Screening: फिल्म ‘दोनों’ की स्क्रीनिंग में सलमान और आमिर दोनों ही नजर आए मिले आपसे में गले
Entertainment
06 Oct 2023

Mission Raniganj की स्क्रीनिंग में अक्षय कुमार संग पहुंचीं ट्विंकल खन्ना और सासू मां डिंपल कपाड़िया

Mission Raniganj की स्क्रीनिंग में अक्षय कुमार संग पहुंचीं ट्विंकल खन्ना और सासू मां डिंपल कपाड़िया
Entertainment
05 Oct 2023

स्टैंडअप स्ट्रीट हैरेसमेंट कैंपेन से जुड़ीं कई अभिनेत्रियां महिलाओं के साथ दुराचार का मुद्दा उठाया

स्टैंडअप स्ट्रीट हैरेसमेंट कैंपेन से जुड़ीं कई अभिनेत्रियां महिलाओं के साथ दुराचार का मुद्दा उठाया
Entertainment
05 Oct 2023

Thankyou For Coming : थैंक्यू फॉर कमिंग की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में लगा सितारों का जमावड़ा

Thankyou For Coming :थैंक्यू फॉर कमिंग की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में लगा सितारों का जमावड़ा
Entertainment
04 Oct 2023

Bollywood Updates फिल्म Tiger Nageswara Rao का Trailer हुआ लॉन्च,इवेंट में पहुंची फिल्म की Starcastl

Bollywood Updates फिल्म Tiger Nageswara Rao का Trailer हुआ लॉन्च,इवेंट में पहुंची फिल्म की Starcastl
Entertainment
03 Oct 2023

मियांग चांग से उनके गाने 'झूठी चाय' पर खास बातचीत

मियांग चांग
Bollywood
03 Oct 2023

सलमान खान का वायरल वीडियो देख भाईजान के फैंस हैरान रह गए.

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
02 Oct 2023

रणबीर कपूर की एनिमल या सलमान खान की टाइगर 3, फैंस की नजर में कौन रहा आगे?

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
30 Sep 2023

RajKummar Rao बने Beach Clean-Up Drive का हिस्सा, Juhu पर फैंस को दी ये सलाह

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
30 Sep 2023

थिएटर पहुंची फुकरे 3 की स्टारकास्ट, फैंस को दिया सरप्राइज

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
30 Sep 2023

'पठान' से फिर आगे निकली सनी देओल की फिल्म 'गदर 2'!

गदर 2
Entertainment
30 Sep 2023

Who's Your Gynac: सबा आजाद ने रखी वेब सीरीज' हू इज गायनेक' की स्क्रिनिंग कई सितारे आए नजर

Who's Your Gynac: सबा आजाद ने रखी वेब सीरीज' हू इज गायनेक' की स्क्रिनिंग कई सितारे आए नजर
Entertainment
30 Sep 2023

45 Years Of Don : फिल्म हेरिटेज फाउंडेशन के स्पेशल स्क्रिनिंग पर पहुंचीं जीनत अमान

45 Years Of Don : फिल्म हेरिटेज फाउंडेशन के स्पेशल स्क्रिनिंग पर पहुंचीं जीनत अमान
Entertainment
30 Sep 2023

तुमसे ना हो पाएगा की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग आयोजित, इवेंट में बॉलीवुड की कई बड़ी हस्तियां शामिल हुईं

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
28 Sep 2023

सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई फुकरे 3, दर्शकों का रिव्यू आया सामने!

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
28 Sep 2023

Fukrey 3: फिल्म ‘फुकरे 3’ की रखी गई स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग कई फिल्मी स्टार आए नजर

Fukrey 3:फिल्म ‘फुकरे 3’ की रखी गई स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग कई फिल्मी स्टार आए नजर
Entertainment
28 Sep 2023

खुफिया का म्यूजिक एलबम लॉन्च, बॉलीवुड हस्तियों से सजी संगीतमय शाम

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
27 Sep 2023

बॉलीवुड सितारों से सजी 'फुकरे 3' की स्क्रीनिंग

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
27 Sep 2023

दुनियाभर में बज रहा है शाहरुख खान की 'जवान' का डंका, बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमाए इतने करोड़

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
26 Sep 2023

इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुई राघव-परी की शादी की तस्वीरें

राघव- परिणीति
Entertainment
25 Sep 2023

सात जन्मों के लिए एक-दूजे के हुए परी-राघव

परिणीति-राघव की शादी
Entertainment
25 Sep 2023

CM एकनाथ शिंदे के घर बप्पा के दर्शन करने पहुंचे सलमान खान-शाह रुख खान, पंकज त्रिपाठी समेत ये सितारे भी आए नजर

CM एकनाथ शिंदे के घर बप्पा के दर्शन करने पहुंचे सलमान खान-शाह रुख खान, पंकज त्रिपाठी समेत ये सितारे
Entertainment
25 Sep 2023

परि-राघव के संगीत सेरेमनी की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, जानें Bollywood की 5 बड़ी खबरें

परिणीति राघव की शादी
Entertainment
24 Sep 2023

जानें परि-राघव ने किसके कहने पर डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग के लिए चुना उदयपुर?

परिणीति चोपड़ा-राघव चड्ढा की शादी
Entertainment
24 Sep 2023

सनी देओल के बेटे राजवीर देओल ने दिखाया 'दोनों' फिल्म में अपना जलवा

दोनों
Entertainment
24 Sep 2023

Dev Anand: देव आनंद के सौवें जन्मदिन से पहले मुंबई में जुटे दीवाने, जैकी श्रॉफ, वहीदा ने सुनाईं यादें

Dev Anand:देव आनंद के सौवें जन्मदिन से पहले मुंबई में जुटे दीवाने, जैकी श्रॉफ, वहीदा ने सुनाईं यादें
Entertainment
24 Sep 2023

Ekta Kapoor Ganesh Pooja: एकता कपूर के घर गणेश उत्सव में लगा टीवी के सितारों का मेला

Ekta Kapoor Ganesh Pooja: एकता कपूर के घर गणेश उत्सव में लगा टीवी के सितारों का मेला
Entertainment
24 Sep 2023

राघव चड्ढा-परिणीति चोपड़ा की शादी में नहीं आएंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा?

राघव- परिणीति
Entertainment
23 Sep 2023

जान्हवी कपूर के कातिलाना पोज ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया तहलका

जान्हवी कपूर
Entertainment
22 Sep 2023

इंतजार खत्म, शादी के बंधन में बंधने जा रहे हैं राघव चड्ढा-परिणीति चोपड़ा

राघव- परिणीति
Entertainment
22 Sep 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
X
View All Jobs
Jobs

सभी नौकरियों के बारे में जानने के लिए अभी डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला ऐप

Download App Now

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें