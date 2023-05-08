Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   What did the filmmakers say on the protest against the film The Kerala Story?

फिल्म द केरल स्टोरी के विरोध पर क्या बोले फिल्ममेकर्स?

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला.कॉम Published by: कुलभूषण राजदेव Updated Mon, 08 May 2023 09:23 PM IST
What did the filmmakers say on the protest against the film The Kerala Story?
Follow Us Follow on Google News

 फिल्म द केरल स्टोरी के विरोध पर क्या बोले फिल्ममेकर्स?


 


 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

फिर बदली फिल्म 'मैदान' और 'जवान' की रिलीज डेट!

जवान
Entertainment
06 May 2023

'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' को नहीं मिला अवॉर्ड, अनुपम खेर ने किया रिएक्ट

अनुपम खेर
Entertainment
29 Apr 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2: शुक्ल पक्ष में इस बार गुलजार, मणिरत्नम और रहमान से पंकज शुक्ल की गुफ्तगू

पोन्नियिन सेल्वन 2
Bollywood
28 Apr 2023

आलिया का नेपोटिज्म पर बयान, कहा- हाँ, मुझे मिला इसका फायदा..., समेत 10 बड़ी खबरें

आलिया भट्ट
Entertainment
27 Apr 2023

दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने इस मामले में शाहरुख खान को बड़ी राहत दी है

शाहरुख खान
Entertainment
26 Apr 2023

आर माधवन ने कंगना को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात

कंगना रनौत
Entertainment
25 Apr 2023

बादशाह ने महादेव के भक्तों से माफी क्यों मांगी?

बादशाह
Entertainment
24 Apr 2023

Entertainment Top 10 News : सोनू सूद ने बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स पर कसा तंज

सोनू सूद
Entertainment
22 Apr 2023

शाहरुख खान ने लुटाया फैंस पर प्यार, मन्नत के बहार फैंस को दी ईदी

शाहरुख खान
Entertainment
22 Apr 2023

हनी सिंह के खिलाफ अपहरण का मामला दर्ज

हनी सिंह
Entertainment
21 Apr 2023

परिणीति-राघव के अफेयर की खबरों के बीच एक अच्छी खबर आई है

राघव - परिणीति
Entertainment
15 Apr 2023

कंगना रनौत ने योगी को क्यों कहा 'भैया'?

कंगना रनौत
Entertainment
14 Apr 2023

फिल्म सेट पर महिलाओं के लिए सलमान खान का 'अनोखा' नियम

सलमान ख़ान
Entertainment
13 Apr 2023

रियल लाइफ हीरो हैं अर्जुन कपूर, बने 11 साल के क्रिकेटर का सहारा

अर्जुन कपूर
Entertainment
12 Apr 2023

'पुष्पा 2' में धमाकेदार है अल्लू अर्जुन का लुक

पुष्पा 2
Entertainment
08 Apr 2023

करण जौहर अनुष्का शर्मा का करियर बर्बाद करने वाले थे

करण जौहर
Entertainment
07 Apr 2023

'सिटाडेल' के प्रीमियर पर लगा बॉलीवुड सितारों का मेला

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Entertainment
05 Apr 2023

प्रियंका ने सालों बाद अचानक क्यों खोली बॉलीवुड की ओपनिंग?

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Entertainment
04 Apr 2023

धोनी के पैरों में गिरे अरिजीत सिंह, समेत बॉलीवुड की 10 बड़ी खबरें

बॉलीवुड
Entertainment
01 Apr 2023

खुल गया बिग बॉस के घर का सबसे बड़ा राज, सभी कंटेस्टेंट रह गए हैरान

बिग बॉस
Bollywood
31 Mar 2023

शादी के बारे में पूछे जाने पर शर्मा गईं परिणीति चोपड़ा

परिणीति चोपड़ा
Entertainment
29 Mar 2023

Top 10 Entertainment News: बिग बैंग थ्योरी में माधुरी के अपमान पर नेटफ्लिक्स को भेजा गया नोटिस

मनोरंजन समाचार
Entertainment
28 Mar 2023

पाकिस्तान के जबरा फैन का 'बादशाह' को तोहफा, समेत एंटरटेनमेंट की 10 बड़ी खबरें

बॉलीवुड
Entertainment
27 Mar 2023

Ujjain Mahakal: बॉलीवुड सिंगर शान ने किए महाकाल के दर्शन, भस्मारती देखी, बाबा से उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना की

शान ने किए बाबा महाकाल के दर्शन
Ujjain
23 Mar 2023

ऊर्फी ने अपना चेहरा छुपा लिया, देखो कैसा है यह चेहरा, समेत 10 बड़ी खबरें

उरोफी जावेद
Entertainment
14 Mar 2023

Oscars Award 2023 : दीपिका पादुकोण की कायल हुईं कंगना रनौत, समेत 10 बड़ी खबरें

ऑस्कर 2023
Entertainment
13 Mar 2023

मुंबई फिल्म सिटी में लगी भीषण आग की चपेट में आए 3 धारावाहिक सेट

मुंबई खबर
Entertainment
10 Mar 2023

Ujjain Mahakal: क्रिकेटर केएल राहुल पत्नी अथिया शेट्टी संग पहुंचे महाकालेश्वर, भस्म आरती में हुए शामिल

महाकाल मंदिर में केएल राहुल-अथिया शेट्टी
Ujjain
26 Feb 2023

Mahakaleshwar: साउथ स्टार रूप सिंह ने किए बाबा महाकाल के दर्शन, अपकमिंग फिल्म की सफलता की कामना की

साउथ एक्टर रूप सिंह
Ujjain
24 Feb 2023

TAJ Divided By Blood: सालों बाद फिर साथ दिखेंगे धर्मेंद्र और नसीरुद्दीन शाह

फिल्म
Entertainment
14 Feb 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें
;

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed