सीओ ने माल निस्तारण के निर्देश दिए

Haldwani Bureau Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 12:29 AM IST
काशीपुर। पुलिस क्षेत्राधिकारी राजेश भट्ट ने कोतवाली का अर्द्धवार्षिक मुआयना किया। उन्होंने कोतवाली में अभिलेखों के रख रखाव, शस्त्रागार, माल अभिलेखों, मालखाने, कोतवाली की साफ सफाई आदि का जायजा लिया।

सीओ भट्ट ने बताया कि निरीक्षण के दौरान असलहों की साफ-सफाई और निर्णित हो चुके मुकदमों के माल का निस्तारण करने को कहा गया है। कोतवाल चंचल शर्मा ने बताया कि निस्तारण के लिए करीब तीन सौ माल चिह्नित किए गए हैं।

सीओ ने मुकदमों की विवेचना की प्रगति के बारे में जानकारी ली और लंबित विवेचनाएं शीघ्र पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए। वहां एसएसआई राजेश यादव समेत सभी चौकियों के दरोगा मौजूद रहे।

