बिजली चोरी पर पांच के खिलाफ मुकदमा

Haldwani Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 12:48 AM IST
रुद्रपुर के किच्छा रोड स्थित खेड़ा क्षेत्र में सोमवार को बिजली विभाग के एसडीओ विनोद कुमार ने अपनी टीम के साथ क्षेत्र में चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान टीम ने खेड़ा निवासी हबीब अहमद, मोहम्मद यूनुस, शाकिर खान, शाबिद खान और हसीन मियां के घर एचटी लाइन में कटिया डालकर बिजली चोरी करते पकड़ी। सभी के खिलाफ रुद्रपुर कोतवाली में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया है।

