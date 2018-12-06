शहर चुनें

रेलवे यात्री को पर्स व सामान लौटाया

Haldwani Bureau Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 12:33 AM IST
काशीपुर में आरपीएफ निरीक्षक ओपी मीणा ने बताया कि बुधवार को ग्राम भरतकुंड बीबीपुर थाना पुरकलंदपुर जिला फैजाबाद यूपी निवासी संतोष कुमार पुत्र संतराम मुरादाबाद जाने के लिए काशीपुर रेलवे जंक्शन पहुंचा। प्लेटफार्म संख्या तीन से ट्रेन में चढ़ते समय पर्स रेलवे ट्रैक पर गिर गया। इसमें 950 रुपये, पैन कार्ड, वोटर कार्ड, आधार कार्ड रखा था। ड्यूटी के दौरान ट्रैक पर पड़ा पर्स आरपी कांस्टेबल संजीव सिंह बिष्ट को मिला। उन्होंने पर्स में रखी पर्ची पर खिले मोबाइल नंबर पर संपर्क कर यात्री को पर्स गिरने के बारे में सूचना दी। यात्री संतोष पीपलसाना स्टेशन से ट्रेन छोड़कर आरपीएफ थाने पहुंचा। आरपीएफ जवानों ने यात्री की तस्दीक करने के बाद पर्स में रखी नकदी और सामान सुपुर्द कर दिया।

Order of Rs 51 lakh to the deceased's family
Udham Singh Nagar

मृतक फौजी के परिवार को 51 लाख रुपये देने का आदेश 

सड़क हादसे में असम राइफल्स के एक फौजी की मौत के मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए अपर जिला जज द्वितीय चंद्रमणी राय की अदालत ने बीमा कंपनी को मृतक फौजी के परिवार को 51 लाख रुपये प्रतिकर अदा करने का फैसला सुनाया है।

6 दिसंबर 2018

