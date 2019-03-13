शहर चुनें

कैंटीन संचालक का चालान

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 12:23 AM IST
काशीपुर में कैंटीन स्वामी को युवती के साथ अश्लील हरकतें करना महंगा पड़ गया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस दोनों को हिरातत में लिया और थाने ले गई।
सोमवार देर रात रोडवेज बस स्टेशन परिसर में कैंटीन स्वामी द्वारा एक युवती के साथ अश्लील हरकतें करने की सूचना मिली। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने दोनों को हिरासत में ले लिया। मंगलवार को कोतवाली पुलिस ने आरोपी कैंटीन संचालक का 81 पुलिस एक्ट के तहत चालान कर किया, जबकि उक्त युवती को उसके परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया।

