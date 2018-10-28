शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
पुलिस बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप में एसपी क्राइम को तीसरा स्थान

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sun, 28 Oct 2018 12:54 AM IST
रुद्रपुर में दिल्ली में आयोजित हुई 11वीं अखिल भारतीय पुलिस बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप- 2018 में एसपी क्राइम रुद्रपुर कमलेश उपाध्याय को मिक्स डबल्स में तीसरा स्थान मिला है। चैंपियनशिप में 30 राज्यों की पुलिस और पांच अर्धसैनिक बलों की टीमों ने प्रतिभाग किया था। 22 अक्तूबर से 26 अक्तूबर तक दिल्ली के केडी जाधव इंडोर स्टेडियम में आयोजित चैंपियनशिप में उत्तराखंड की टीम का नेतृत्व पुलिस महानिरीक्षक संजय गुंज्याल ने किया था। संजय गुंज्याल और कमलेश उपाध्याय ने सिंगल्स और डबल्स में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन कर चैंपियनशिप में तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया है।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
BJP leader shot dead in seven cases
Udham Singh Nagar

भाजपा नेता से मारपीट मामले में सात पर केस

पखवाड़े भर पूर्व मेट्रोपॉलिस सिटी निवासी महिला से छेड़छाड़ के आरोप में हुई भाजपा नेता की पिटाई के मामले में पुलिस ने महिला समेत सात लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

28 अक्टूबर 2018

निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती डेंगू की मरीज दिक्षा।
Udham Singh Nagar

रुद्रपुर में मां-बेटी समेत नौ लोगों में डेंगू के लक्षण

28 अक्टूबर 2018

मोबाइल झपटमारी के मामले में अज्ञात के खिलाफ मुकदमा
Udham Singh Nagar

मोबाइल झपटमारी के मामले में अज्ञात के खिलाफ मुकदमा

28 अक्टूबर 2018

कार-बाइक की भिड़ंत, तीन घायल
Udham Singh Nagar

कार-बाइक की भिड़ंत, तीन घायल

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Duration of CER increased for police
Udham Singh Nagar

अब पुलिस कर्मियों को बहाना होगा अधिक पसीना

28 अक्टूबर 2018

राजीव और कमला चुने गए मिस्टर और मिस फ्रेशर
Udham Singh Nagar

राजीव और कमला चुने गए मिस्टर और मिस फ्रेशर

28 अक्टूबर 2018

17 जातियों को अनुसूचित जाति में शामिल करने की मांग
Udham Singh Nagar

17 जातियों को अनुसूचित जाति में शामिल करने की मांग

28 अक्टूबर 2018

suresh koli
Udham Singh Nagar

हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामे के बाद सुरेश कोली का नामांकन खारिज

27 अक्टूबर 2018

robber
Udham Singh Nagar

तमंचे के बल पर लूट ली दो लाख की बाइक

27 अक्टूबर 2018

कांग्रेस भवन में हुई मारपीट
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड निकाय चुनाव: टिकट घोषणा के बाद पार्टी में असंतोष, कांग्रेस भवन में नेताओं के बीच मारपीट

23 अक्टूबर 2018

