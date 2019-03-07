शहर चुनें

स्वरोजगार अपनाएं युवा

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 07 Mar 2019 12:40 AM IST
पिथौरागढ़। युवा उत्तराखंड रोजगार एवं उद्यमिता की ओर पिथौरागढ़ डिग्री कालेज के सभागार में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ जिलाधिकारी डा.विजय कुमार जोगदंडे ने किया। मुख्यमंत्री ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से संबोधित युवाओं को किया।

कार्यक्रम में प्रगतिशील उद्यमियों ने स्वरोजगार के लिए मौजूद संसाधनों की जानकारी दी, जिनके माध्यम से युवा स्वरोजगार शुरू कर अन्य लोगों को भी रोजगार दे सकते हैं। इस कार्यक्रम में पिथौरागढ़ महाविद्यालय, सीमांत इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज, आईटीआई, पॉलीटेक्निक सहित तमाम विद्यालयों के 1200 छात्र-छात्राओं ने प्रतिभाग किया। नोडल अधिकारी लक्ष्मण सिंह मर्तोलिया ने कार्यक्रम का उद्देश्य और महत्व से अवगत कराया।
- ये लोग रहे मौजूद
कार्यक्रम में एसडीएम मुनस्यारी केएन गोस्वामी, महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य डा.डीएस पांगती, डा.बीएम पांडेय, डा.एचसी पांडेय, जिला सेवायोजन अधिकारी वाईएस रावत, मूनाकोट स्कूल की प्रधानाचार्य चेतना चौहान, केएम पांडे, मुकुल सिंह मेहता, जिला प्रबंधक दिनेश वर्मा, राजेश पंत, कैलाश भट्ट आदि थे।


थल में ट्राफी के साथ विजेता क्रिकेट टीम।
Pithoragarh

फैद के दम से जीता गोल्डन इलेवन

श्रीरामलीला समिति सांस्कृतिक मंच की ओर से आयोजित 34 वीं राज्य आमंत्रण चैंपियन क्रिकेट कप के फाइनल में गोल्डन इलेवन थल ने राजा क्लब मुवानी शिकस्त देकर खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया। 

7 मार्च 2019

नंदादेवी मंदिर अल्मोड़ा में आयोजित होलिकोत्सव में छोलिया नृतकों के साथ झोड़ा गाती महिलाएं।
Pithoragarh

महिला होल्यारों ने होली गीतों की प्रस्तुति से रंग जमाया

7 मार्च 2019

अस्कोट में आयोजित अपराजिता कार्यक्रम में मौजूद महिलाएं।
Pithoragarh

महिला हिंसा के खिलाफ आवाज उठाने का संकल्प लिया

7 मार्च 2019

डीडीहाट में प्रदेश सरकार का पुतला दहन करते कांग्रेसी।
Pithoragarh

विकास प्राधिकरण के खिलाफ गरजे कांग्रेसी

6 मार्च 2019

4जी के जमाने में फोन करने चार किमी दूर जा रहे हैं ग्रामीण
Pithoragarh

4जी के जमाने में फोन करने चार किमी दूर जा रहे हैं ग्रामीण

7 मार्च 2019

बिजली चोरी में 16 लोगों पर 32.90 लाख का जुर्माना
Pithoragarh

बिजली चोरी में 16 लोगों पर 32.90 लाख का जुर्माना

7 मार्च 2019

मदकोट में सड़क की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन करते युवा।
Pithoragarh

जौलढूंगा सड़क खोलने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया

7 मार्च 2019

महिला मंगल दल ने दुकानों में बेची जा रही शराब नष्ट की
Pithoragarh

महिला मंगल दल ने दुकानों में बेची जा रही शराब नष्ट की

7 मार्च 2019

महिला अस्पताल में हुए 130 अल्ट्रासाउंड
Pithoragarh

महिला अस्पताल में हुए 130 अल्ट्रासाउंड

7 मार्च 2019

दिनदहाड़े 2.50 लाख के नकदी और जेवर चुराए
Pithoragarh

दिनदहाड़े 2.50 लाख के नकदी और जेवर चुराए

7 मार्च 2019

महिलाओं को मिले मानसिक, शारीरिक आजादी
Pithoragarh

महिलाओं को मिले मानसिक, शारीरिक आजादी

7 मार्च 2019

रितु ने जीता मिस गढ़वाल फर्स्ट रनर अप का खिताब
Pithoragarh

रितु ने जीता मिस गढ़वाल फर्स्ट रनर अप का खिताब

7 मार्च 2019

शारीरिक दक्षता में 88 अभ्यर्थी रहे सफल
Pithoragarh

शारीरिक दक्षता में 88 अभ्यर्थी रहे सफल

7 मार्च 2019

डीडीहाट के जंगलों में कांबिंग करती पुलिस और एसएसबी।
Pithoragarh

संवेदनशील क्षेत्रों में पुलिस और एसएसबी ने की कांबिंग

6 मार्च 2019

कनालीछीना के समीप सड़क के ऊंपर खतरा बने पेड़।
Pithoragarh

खतरे का सबब बने चट्टान पर खड़े पेड़

6 मार्च 2019

बेड़ीनाग के भूनी तोक में मरीजों की जांच करती स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम।
Pithoragarh

खांसी, जुकाम का इलाज भी नहीं मिल

6 मार्च 2019

