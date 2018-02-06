अपना शहर चुनें

भूमिहीन श्रमिकों ने किया धरना प्रदर्शन

Haldwani Bureau Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 02:29 AM IST
हल्द्वानी। उत्तराखंड भूमिहीन श्रमिकों की मांगों को लेकर सामाजिक संस्था हंपा ने तिकोनिया स्थित बुद्ध पार्क में एक दिवसीय धरना प्रदर्शन किया।

इस दौरान आयोजित बैठक में कुमाऊं मंडल के समस्त जनपदों के कार्यकर्ताओं ने दो दशकों से भूमिहीनों, आपदाग्रस्त परिवारों को खुरपिया फार्म, किच्छा, ऊधमसिंह नगर में जीवन यापन करने के लिए भूमि आवंटन की लंबित मांग को पूर्ण करने की मांग करते हुए एसडीएम के माध्यम से सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत को ज्ञापन भेजा।

इस दौरान हंस पांडे, नंदलाल, सीमा मेहरा, इंदू पांडे, मंजू आर्या, तनुजा बिष्ट, कमला देवी, हरजीत कौर, परमजीत, फौजा सिंह आदि मौजूद थे। ब्यूरो

