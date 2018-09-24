शहर चुनें

Champawat

खेतीखान में महिलाओं को कराया गया योगाभ्यास

Haldwani Bureau Updated Mon, 24 Sep 2018 11:13 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
लोहाघाट (चंपावत)। पतंजलि योगपीठ की महिला शाखा की ओर से खेतीखान में आयोजित योग शिविर में महिलाओं ने योगाभ्यास किया।
योगपीठ की महिला जिला प्रभारी कुसुम खर्कवाल के नेतृत्व में महिलाओं को योग की विभिन्न विधाओं से रूबरू कराया गया। उन्होंने कपालभाति, अनुलोम विलोम, भस्त्रिका, वाह्य प्राणायाम आदि का अभ्यास कराया। संगठन मंत्री लक्ष्मी गहतोड़ी ने कहा कि नियमित योग, प्राणायाम करने से महिलाएं मानसिक, शारीरिक रूप से स्वस्थ होंगी। वहां मीनाक्षी गड़कोटी, मुन्नी खर्कवाल, मंजू खर्कवाल आदि महिलाएं मौजूद थीं।




  







लोहाघाट में पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला फूंकते एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ता।
Champawat

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला फूंका

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद (एबीवीपी) कार्यकर्ताओं ने पश्चिम बंगाल में महाविद्यालय में शिक्षकों की तैनाती की मांग को लेकर आंदोलन कर रहे एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ताओं पर लाठी चार्ज और गोलियां बरसाने की घोर निंदा की।

24 सितंबर 2018

चंपावत जिला सभागार में जन सुनवाई दिवस पर समस्याएं दर्ज कराते फरियादी।
Champawat

बीपीएल परिवार को जमीन उपलब्ध कराएं 

24 सितंबर 2018

नाबार्ड के सीजीएम ने बांटे 56 लाख के ऋण
Champawat

नाबार्ड के सीजीएम ने बांटे 56 लाख के ऋण

24 सितंबर 2018

तेंदुए ने ग्रामीण की दुधारू गाय मारी
Champawat

तेंदुए ने ग्रामीण की दुधारू गाय मारी

24 सितंबर 2018

पेयजल पाइप लाईन जलसंस्थान को सौंपने की मांग
Champawat

पेयजल पाइप लाईन जलसंस्थान को सौंपने की मांग

24 सितंबर 2018

लोहाघाट सीएचसी में आए डीजी हेल्थ से अस्पताल में विशेषज्ञ डाक्टरों की तैनाती की मांग करते लोग।
Champawat

15 दिनों में तैनात होंगे विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर

24 सितंबर 2018

सुंई गांव में स्वच्दता अभियान संचालित करते आईटीबीपी के हिमवीर।
Champawat

हिमवीरों ने सफाई की, बच्चों को योग सिखाया

24 सितंबर 2018

टनकपुर-पिथौरागढ़ एनएच पर स्वांला के समीप आए मलबे को हटाते मशीन।
Champawat

पहाड़ी दरकी, बाराकोट और टिपन टॉप के पास एनएच बंद

24 सितंबर 2018

गांधी जयंती पर किया जाएगा क्रॉस कंट्री का आयोजन
Champawat

गांधी जयंती पर किया जाएगा क्रॉस कंट्री का आयोजन

24 सितंबर 2018

प्रथम नवरात्र से होगा दस दिनी दुर्गा महोत्सव
Champawat

प्रथम नवरात्र से होगा दस दिनी दुर्गा महोत्सव

24 सितंबर 2018

