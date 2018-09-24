शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Champawat ›   पेयजल पाइप लाईन जलसंस्थान को सौंपने की मांग

पेयजल पाइप लाईन जलसंस्थान को सौंपने की मांग

Haldwani Bureau Updated Mon, 24 Sep 2018 11:13 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
टनकपुर (चंपावत)। बस्तिया के ग्रामीणों ने बरसात में क्षतिग्रस्त हो रही पेयजल पाइप लाइन जलसंस्थान को हस्तांतरित करने की मांग की। इस संबंध में जिलाधिकारी को संबोधित एक ज्ञापन एसडीएम को सौंपा।
विज्ञापन
बस्तिया के ग्रामीणों ने डीएम को भेजे ज्ञापन में कहा कि बस्तिया की पेयजल लाइन ग्रामसभा के अधीन है लेकिन कम बजट और देखरेख के अभाव में ग्रामसभा इसे संचालित करने में असमर्थ है। ज्ञापन में ग्रामप्रधान नवीन सिंह, मदन सिंह, रोशन राम, शंकर सिंह, चंचल सिंह, जगदीश चंद्र पांडेय, देवेंद्र सिंह आदि के हस्ताक्षर हैं।

Recommended

Cricket News

भारत-पाक मैच में चहल ने जड़ा 'पचासा', ऐसा करने वाले बने दूसरे क्रिकेटर

24 सितंबर 2018

Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal-rohit
Yuzvendra Chahal
Kuldeep Chahal
Cricket News

भारत-पाक मैच में चहल ने जड़ा 'पचासा', ऐसा करने वाले बने दूसरे क्रिकेटर

24 सितंबर 2018

Television

'बिग बॉस' के इतिहास में सबसे बड़ा फैसला, पहले हफ्ते नहीं आउट हुआ कोई कंटेस्टेंट

24 सितंबर 2018

bigg boss 12
bigg boss 12
bigg boss 12
bigg boss 12
Television

'बिग बॉस' के इतिहास में सबसे बड़ा फैसला, पहले हफ्ते नहीं आउट हुआ कोई कंटेस्टेंट

24 सितंबर 2018

petrol
Business Diary

पेट्रोल डीजल की हो सकती है देश भर में किल्लत, सरकार उठाने जा रही है बड़ा कदम

24 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

'हिटमैन' रोहित शर्मा ने लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी, ऐसा करने वाले बने पहले भारतीय कप्तान

24 सितंबर 2018

rohit sharma
rohit sharma
rohit sharma
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

'हिटमैन' रोहित शर्मा ने लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी, ऐसा करने वाले बने पहले भारतीय कप्तान

24 सितंबर 2018

Pakistani News Anchor
Weird Stories

क्रिकेट मैच की खबर सुनाते वक्त पाकिस्तानी न्यूज एंकर ने किए अश्लील इशारे, वीडियो वायरल

24 सितंबर 2018

Television

बिग बॉस 12: शो के दौरान नेहा पेंडसे ने दीपिका कक्कड़ से अपनी बेड की हरकतों का किया खुलासा

24 सितंबर 2018

neha and dipika
neha and dipika bigg boss
neha and dipika in bigg boss
Srishty Rode in bigg boss
Television

बिग बॉस 12: शो के दौरान नेहा पेंडसे ने दीपिका कक्कड़ से अपनी बेड की हरकतों का किया खुलासा

24 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

nailpaint
Beauty tips

लंबे नाखून करने के लिए अपनाएं ये टिप्स, दो हफ्ते में दिखेगा पॉजीटिव असर

24 सितंबर 2018

facial
Beauty tips

फेशियल कराने के बाद भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 काम, वरना भुगतना पड़ सकता है अंजाम

24 सितंबर 2018

Husband Wife Jokes
Jokes

फेरों के टाइम पत्नी ने कही ऐसी बात, पति हो गया बेहोश

24 सितंबर 2018

bigg boss
Television

करणवीर के अलावा ये सेलेब्रिटी आज होगा नॉमिनेट, बिग बॉस की चाल में फंस जाएंगी कृति और रोशमी

24 सितंबर 2018

Facebook
Weird Stories

मानो या ना मानो, पर Facebook पर मुर्दों से बात कर रहे हैं लोग

24 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
lingeshwara temple Chhattisgarh
World of Wonders

साल में सिर्फ 12 घंटे के लिए खुलता है ये अद्भुत मंदिर, जहां विराजमान है शिव-शक्ति का अनूठा स्वरुप

24 सितंबर 2018

Kriti Verma and Shivashish Mishra
Television

बिग बॉस 12: अनूप-जसलीन ही नहीं इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट पर भी चढ़ा प्यार का खुमार, ये वीडियो है सबूत

24 सितंबर 2018

roshmi banik
Fashion street

किसी गुड़िया से कम नहीं लगती बिग बॉस की ये कंटेस्टेंट, खूबसूरती ने सोशल मीडिया पर भी मचा दिया बवाल

24 सितंबर 2018

loveyatri
Bollywood

'लवयात्री' का डांडिया सॉन्ग 'ढोलिदा' हुआ रिलीज, इस नवरात्रि पर ये गाना बन जाएगा ट्रेंड

24 सितंबर 2018

Pakyong Airport
World of Wonders

चीन के बेहद नजदीक है भारत का यह 100वां एयरपोर्ट, खूबसूरत इतना कि हार बैठेंगे दिल

24 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

लोहाघाट में पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला फूंकते एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ता।
Champawat

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला फूंका

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद (एबीवीपी) कार्यकर्ताओं ने पश्चिम बंगाल में महाविद्यालय में शिक्षकों की तैनाती की मांग को लेकर आंदोलन कर रहे एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ताओं पर लाठी चार्ज और गोलियां बरसाने की घोर निंदा की।

24 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
चंपावत जिला सभागार में जन सुनवाई दिवस पर समस्याएं दर्ज कराते फरियादी।
Champawat

बीपीएल परिवार को जमीन उपलब्ध कराएं 

24 सितंबर 2018

नाबार्ड के सीजीएम ने बांटे 56 लाख के ऋण
Champawat

नाबार्ड के सीजीएम ने बांटे 56 लाख के ऋण

24 सितंबर 2018

तेंदुए ने ग्रामीण की दुधारू गाय मारी
Champawat

तेंदुए ने ग्रामीण की दुधारू गाय मारी

24 सितंबर 2018

खेतीखान में महिलाओं को कराया गया योगाभ्यास
Champawat

खेतीखान में महिलाओं को कराया गया योगाभ्यास

24 सितंबर 2018

लोहाघाट सीएचसी में आए डीजी हेल्थ से अस्पताल में विशेषज्ञ डाक्टरों की तैनाती की मांग करते लोग।
Champawat

15 दिनों में तैनात होंगे विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर

24 सितंबर 2018

सुंई गांव में स्वच्दता अभियान संचालित करते आईटीबीपी के हिमवीर।
Champawat

हिमवीरों ने सफाई की, बच्चों को योग सिखाया

24 सितंबर 2018

टनकपुर-पिथौरागढ़ एनएच पर स्वांला के समीप आए मलबे को हटाते मशीन।
Champawat

पहाड़ी दरकी, बाराकोट और टिपन टॉप के पास एनएच बंद

24 सितंबर 2018

गांधी जयंती पर किया जाएगा क्रॉस कंट्री का आयोजन
Champawat

गांधी जयंती पर किया जाएगा क्रॉस कंट्री का आयोजन

24 सितंबर 2018

प्रथम नवरात्र से होगा दस दिनी दुर्गा महोत्सव
Champawat

प्रथम नवरात्र से होगा दस दिनी दुर्गा महोत्सव

24 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: रक्षाबंधन पर देवीधुरा में आठ मिनट तक हुई बगवाल, 241 हुए चोटिल

चंपावत के देवीधुरा में रविवार को अनोखा नजारा देखने को मिला।  दरअसल देवीधुरा के बाराहीधाम स्थित खोलीखांण दुबाचौड़ा मैदान में हर साल रक्षाबंधन के दिन अनोखी परंपरा निभाई जाती है। इस परंपरा के मुताबिक रक्षाबंधन के दिन पत्थरों से बगवाल खेली जाती है।

26 अगस्त 2018

गैस सिलेंडर 1:09

VIDEO : गैस सिलेंडर में आग लगने पर न घबराएं, अपनाएं ये उपाय

9 जनवरी 2018

चंपावत 1:14

जिंदा बाघ का करते थे ये हाल, पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े तो हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

1 जनवरी 2018

चंपावत 0:48

उत्तराखंड में पॉलीथीन में सामान बेचने वालों पर हुई ये बड़ी कार्रवाई

23 दिसंबर 2017

प्रीतम सिंह 0:55

अमित शाह के इस बयान पर उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस हुई हमलावर

21 सितंबर 2017

Related

गांधी जयंती से होगा ग्राम सभाओं में विशेष बैठकों का आयोजन
Champawat

गांधी जयंती से होगा ग्राम सभाओं में विशेष बैठकों का आयोजन

24 सितंबर 2018

जल संस्थान को जिला योजना में मिले 1.39 करोड़
Champawat

जल संस्थान को जिला योजना में मिले 1.39 करोड़

24 सितंबर 2018

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर जिलाधिकारी से की मुलाकात
Champawat

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर जिलाधिकारी से की मुलाकात

24 सितंबर 2018

रामगंगा में डूबे गंगोलीहाट के युवक का शव मिला
Champawat

रामगंगा में डूबे गंगोलीहाट के युवक का शव मिला

24 सितंबर 2018

लोहाघाट के सुदर्का गांव में पहाड़ी से गिरकर घायल
Champawat

पैसे नहीं थे, घायल बुजुर्ग को वापस घर ले लाए

23 सितंबर 2018

टनकपुर-पिथौरागढ़ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग में धौन के पास आए मलबे को हटाता जेसीबी।
Champawat

बारिश से बंद हुआ पहाड़-मैदान का सड़क संपर्क

23 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.