छात्र-छात्राओं को दी वन अग्नि सुरक्षा की जानकारी

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 11:26 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
चंपावत। वन अग्नि सुरक्षा के तहत छात्र-छात्राओं को नुक्कड़ नाटक के माध्यम से जागरूक किया गया। वन अग्नि सुरक्षा की टीम देहरादून से चंपावत पहुंची है। डीएफओ केएस बिष्ट ने टीम को हरी झंडी दिखाकर राजकीय इंटर कॉलेज धौन और अमोड़ी के लिए रवाना किया। टीम ने धौन और अमोड़ी इंटर कॉलेज मेें छात्र-छात्राओं को नुक्कड़ नाटक के जरिये जागरूक किया।
इस दौरान छात्र-छात्राओं को वनों की सुरक्षा, आग को बुझाने के तरीके, वनों में आग से होने वाले नुकसान को बचाने की जानकारी दी गई। इस मौके पर रेंजर कैलाश तिवारी, फारेंस्टर चतुर सिंह, घनश्याम जोशी और राजेंद्र कुमार ने सहयोग किया।

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

Most Read

चंपावत में पर्यावरण दिवस के लिए सीड बाल तैयार करते स्कूली बच्चे।
Champawat

साहब! कूड़ा नहीं सीड बॉल फेंको

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर चंपावत जिला प्रशासन और नगर पालिका परिषद के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में मनाए जा रहे गोरल ग्रीष्मोत्सव के अवसर पर टीच फार ग्रीन संस्था की ओर से साहब! कूड़ा नहीं सीड बॉल फेंको नामक एक अनूठे अभियान की शुरुआत की जाएगी।

4 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
बाढ़ सुरक्षा निर्माण कार्य का जायजा लेते सिंचाई विभाग के ईई एससी रावत।
Champawat

शारदा घाट में बाढ़ सुरक्षा कार्य की गुणवत्ता की ईई ने की जांच

4 जून 2019

लोहाघाट में आयोजित मुख्य तहसील दिवस में जनसमस्याएं सुनते डीएम रणवीर चौहान।
Champawat

तहसील दिवस पर छाए रहे सड़क और पानी के मामले

4 जून 2019

स्वांला टिप्पर हादसे में राहत और बचाव कार्य करती फायर सर्विस की टीम।
Champawat

खाई में गिरा टिप्पर, छात्र-छात्रा समेत तीन की मौत

3 जून 2019

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर विशेष:
Champawat

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर विशेष:

4 जून 2019

नगर में दिनोंदिन गहराते पेयजल संकट को लेकर लोहाघाट जल संस्थान कार्यालय में तालाबंदी करते आक्रोशित लोग।
Champawat

पांच घंटे तक कर्मचारियों को कक्ष में बंधक बनाया

3 जून 2019

वट सावित्री अमावस्या पर वट वृक्ष की पूजा करती व्रतधारी महिलाएं।
Champawat

वट वृक्ष का पूजन कर पति की लंबी उम्र की कामना की

3 जून 2019

मित्रराष्ट्र नेपाल में सम्मानित होते चंपावत के पुलिस एसआई सुरेंद्र सिंह खड़ायत।
Champawat

मित्र पुलिस के एसआई सुरेंद्र खड़ायत नेपाल में सम्मानित

3 जून 2019

बाराकोट के मंदिरों में हुई चोरियों का खुलासा न होने पर नाराजगी जतातीं पम्दा गांव की महिला मंगल दल की महिलाएं।
Champawat

बंदर, जंगली सुअर, तेंदुओं के साथ अब ‘चोर’  का भी डर

2 जून 2019

नलकूप खंड कार्यालय में लिपिक को ज्ञापन सौंपते ज्ञानखेड़ा के किसान।
Champawat

ज्ञानखेड़ा किसान पहुंचे नलकूप खंड कार्यालय, हंगामा काटा

3 जून 2019

