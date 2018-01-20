Download App
घम घमाघम हुड़की बाजी रे..

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो बागेश्वर। Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 10:31 PM IST
uttarayani mela bageshwar
लोकनृत्य पेश करते कलाकार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तरायणी मेले में शुक्रवार की शाम गोविंद दिगारी, किशन महिपाल और खुशी जोशी दिगारी के नाम रही। गायकों की आवाज ने लोगों को झूमने को मजबूर कर दिया। बांसुरी वादक मोहन जोशी की बांसुरी से निकली तान से समां बंध गया। मंच पर स्थानीय कलाकारों और स्कूली बच्चों ने एक से बढ़कर एक कार्यक्रम पेशकर सभी का मन मोह लिया।

रामलीला भवन में शुक्रवार रात लोक कलाकार गायिका खुशी जोशी दिगारी के गीत घम घमाघम हुड़की बाजी रे... और न्यौली गाकर समां बांध दिया। इसके अलावा गोविंद दिगारी ने देवी भगवती मैय्या तुम्हें देखकर जी रहे..., किशन महिपाल ने तेरो मेरो साथ छियो पैल जनम मां... ओ भाना रंगीला भाना... से दर्शकों को थिरकने पर मजबूर कर दिया। मंच पर स्थानीय कलाकारों ने ओ नंदा सुनंदा तू दैण है जाये ..., काली गंगा काली पानी कै लो कैलो ... आदि का गायन किया।

मुख्य अतिथि कपकोट विधायक बलवंत भौर्याल रहे। संचालन जयंत भाकुनी ने किया। वहां विधायक बागेश्वर चंदन राम दास बागेश्वर, नगर पालिकाध्यक्ष गीता रावल, पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष सुबोध साह, जगदीश जोशी, भुवन कांडपाल, रघुवीर दफौटी, अंकुर उपाध्याय, मनोज कपकोटी, संजय साह जगती, पंकज पांडे आदि थे।
bageshwar kumaon

